Augusta man caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond flight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Augusta County man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers stopped the man after his carry-on bag tripped the alarm as it went through the X-ray unit in the airport’s security checkpoint.

Inside the man’s bag, TSA officers found a loaded handgun with an extra magazine. The officers then called airport police, who took the man’s gun and cited him on a weapons violation.

Photo: TSA

This is the 20th gun found by TSA officers at Richmond International Airport this year.

