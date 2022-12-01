ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Pleasantry, which helped cement Over-the-Rhine's restaurant renaissance, is closing

By Keith Pandolfi, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48M3E8_0jU5I9DQ00

In yet another blow to Cincinnati's struggling restaurant industry, Pleasantry , the Over-the-Rhine restaurant and wine bar that opened in 2016, will host their final dinner service on Dec. 31.

Owners Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall made the announcement via social media Thursday morning. The closing follows the announcement earlier this week that another preeminent Cincinnati restaurant, Fausto, will close in December as well.

Pleasantry opened to local and national fanfare in 2016 as a natural wine bar with food, but eventually became just as celebrated for the latter. In recent years, chef Tyler Stemmer, who stepped into the executive chef position from longtime chef Evan Hartman, wowed diners, myself included , with unique, and often outstanding takes on charred cabbage, Lake Erie walleye and chicken katsu.

While an exact reason for the closure was not given, Souder and Kirkendall hinted that the struggle of keeping the restaurant open had become insurmountable. "We’ve chosen not to renew our lease," they wrote. "There are so many words we could say to the 'why' of it all, and they’ll likely come at some point. for now, it’s simply 'we’re tired.' we’ve given a whole heck of a lot to this place. and our lives have changed so much over the past 7+ years."

"As we sit here now," they continued, "we look back with extreme pride at it all: the people we’ve met, the relationships we’ve built, the food we’ve served, the wine we’ve poured. an ever-changing 32 seat restaurant on a quiet corner has never been about the money; it can’t be. but we’d like to think we’ll leave a lasting memory of what we all created."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Pleasantry, which helped cement Over-the-Rhine's restaurant renaissance, is closing

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023

After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
dayton.com

Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports

Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
wvxu.org

New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' isn't your typical guide

On the very first page readers are warned "this book is wonderfully and purposefully neither cohesive or conclusive … to complicate your understanding of Cincinnati." The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook, to be released Tuesday Dec. 6, definitely isn't your typical examination of Greater Cincinnati communities. It's not filled with tips about trendy places for coffee, craft beer or condos with great views of the city's seven hills. It's definitely not from the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.
Fox 19

All aboard! The Cincinnati Zoo unveils new train in time for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden took the wrapping off its new choo-choo train Friday. The new train is now chugging through the bright light tunnel that’s part of the 40th annual PNC Festival of Lights. It’s estimated to save the zoo more than $35,000 on...
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
cincinnatirefined.com

The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic

In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
cincinnatirefined.com

A peek inside the new Martin's Gate neighborhood in Newport

Martin's Gate is a new urban neighborhood in Newport, KY, just minutes from downtown Cincinnati with breathtaking views of the city, a rooftop terrace and perfect spaces for entertainingoh, and surprise, it’s also the site of Homearama 2023!. That’s right, The Home Builders Association of Cincinnati and BIA of...
WLWT 5

43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati

On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WLWT 5

Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
linknky.com

Unexpected tempest blows death knell to Lil’s Bagels in Covington

Lil’s Bagels announced in a statement on their website Friday morning that they are closing due to rent increases. “We are shocked, heartbroken, irate, but also hopeful, as we share this news,” the statement said. While tight-lipped on a new location, they did mention an announcement in January...
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
cincinnatizoo.org

Ride the New Electric Train!

New Electric Train Moves the Greenest Zoo in America® Closer to Goal to be NetZero. “While we are sad (for sentimental reasons) to say goodbye to our classic, diesel-fueled train, we are excited to make the switch to a sustainable, lower maintenance, electric train,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The solar panels that visitors park under are basically powering the train. It charges overnight and during loading and unloading, so it’s always ready to take passengers for a fun ride.”
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy