KETV.com
18-year-old man arrested for November homicide, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the November murder of a 19-year-old man, according to Omaha police. Kevin Thornton faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon - gun to commit a felony and attempted robbery. He's accused of killing Sincere Brooks on Nov. 16,...
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
WOWT
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday night. Officers said they responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m., near 93rd Street and Maplewood Boulevard. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The...
KETV.com
15 years later: The Von Maur shootings
OMAHA, Neb. — Dec. 5 marks 15 years since a shooter opened fire at the Von Maur department store at Westroads Mall in Omaha. Eight people were killed. After shooting 11 people, the suspect then turned the gun on himself. In the video at the top of the article,...
KETV.com
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
CBS News
Police: Driver in Lincoln deadly train crash was drunk at the time
There's new information out about a train crash that killed a mother and injured a boy. Police say the driver was drunk when she passed by the crossing arm and was struck by the train. She died but the boy was transported to the hospital and survived.
Kearney Hub
One person killed at west Omaha construction site
One person was killed Wednesday at a construction site in west Omaha. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey was fatally injured around 11:30 a.m. when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. Construction workers were trying to connect two pipes on the side of the road when the accident occurred, a police spokesman said.
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
KETV.com
Teenage girl identified as victim of deadly shooting Wednesday night, according to Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — A 15-year-old girl died Wednesday night in a shooting, according to Omaha police. Around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a residence near 37th and Pinkney streets. Officers found shell casings and observed damage to the residence from gunfire, according to Omaha police. Police said they found...
Omaha construction worker dies when bucket connected to a backhoe detaches, falls
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska construction worker died Wednesday when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him, authorities said. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey, died after the accident, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Baslee was part of a crew trying to connect two pipes on the side of an Omaha road when the accident occurred at about 11:34 a.m. CST, a police spokesperson told the newspaper.
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
KETV.com
Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating reports of possible child enticement
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating two reports of possible child enticement. Deputies said on Monday, an older man driving a black van offered to take a boy home. That was near the Green Acres trailer park in Nickerson. The boy ran off to...
KETV.com
Omaha man sentenced for civil rights charge after placing noose on Black coworker's chair
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man was sentenced Friday in federal court for a civil rights crime. Bruce Quinn, a former Oriental Trading Company employee, was sentenced to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for knotting a piece of twine into a noose and leaving it on his Black coworker's seat.
