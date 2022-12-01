Family violence, meth possession fill Taylor County Grand Jury indictments list

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Dakota Teasdale – Injury to a Child

Patricia Guerrero – Theft Enhanced

Dion Wheeler – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Nicole Wright – Tampering with Evidence, 2nd Count of Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Priscilla Delrio – Possession of Meth, 2nd Count of Fraudulent Possession of Credit/ Debit Card

Tracey Pittman – Assault of Pregnant Person

Glen Fay – Evading Arrest

Addison Crain – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Cocaine, 3rd Count of Possession of Meth

David Clements – Assault Family Violence (one prior)

Richard Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Cleveland Scott – Aggravated Assault

Benjamin Hulsey – Arson (two priors), Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Meth, 3rd Count of Evading Arrest (two priors)

Christopher Glass – Possession of Meth

Mickey Essex – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd Count of Indecency with a Child by Exposure (two priors)

Jace Farris – Assault Family Violence

Marco Ramos – Murder

Steven Mann – Burglary of Habitation

Michael Robinson – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Meth (two priors)

David Fox – Aggravated Assault

Keighvoucia Lamb – Aggravated Assault (three counts)

Jorge Hernandez – Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault, 2nd Count of Publishing Intimate Visual Material

James Cork-Malone Jr. – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (one prior)

Hertis Sims Jr. – Assault Family Violence (two priors)

Pablo Casarez – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced (two priors)

Aaron Pequeno – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced (one prior)

Andrea Rocha – Possession of Heroin, Possession of Meth

Stephen Martinez – Possession of Marijuana

Miguel St. Clair – Possession of Meth

Cruz Maldonado Jr. – Possession of Heroin

Karen Reid – Possession of Meth

Shane Lewis – Possession of Meth

Mason Rabe – Evading Arrest

Morris Lopez – Evading Arrest (three counts, two priors)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.