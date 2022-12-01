Family violence, meth possession fill Taylor County Grand Jury indictments list
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Dakota Teasdale – Injury to a Child
Patricia Guerrero – Theft Enhanced
Dion Wheeler – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Nicole Wright – Tampering with Evidence, 2nd Count of Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Priscilla Delrio – Possession of Meth, 2nd Count of Fraudulent Possession of Credit/ Debit Card
Tracey Pittman – Assault of Pregnant Person
Glen Fay – Evading Arrest
Addison Crain – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Cocaine, 3rd Count of Possession of Meth
David Clements – Assault Family Violence (one prior)
Richard Johnson – Assault Family Violence
Cleveland Scott – Aggravated Assault
Benjamin Hulsey – Arson (two priors), Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Meth, 3rd Count of Evading Arrest (two priors)
Christopher Glass – Possession of Meth
Mickey Essex – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd Count of Indecency with a Child by Exposure (two priors)
Jace Farris – Assault Family Violence
Marco Ramos – Murder
Steven Mann – Burglary of Habitation
Michael Robinson – Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, 2nd Count of Possession of Meth (two priors)
David Fox – Aggravated Assault
Keighvoucia Lamb – Aggravated Assault (three counts)
Jorge Hernandez – Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault, 2nd Count of Publishing Intimate Visual Material
James Cork-Malone Jr. – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (one prior)
Hertis Sims Jr. – Assault Family Violence (two priors)
Pablo Casarez – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced (two priors)
Aaron Pequeno – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced (one prior)
Andrea Rocha – Possession of Heroin, Possession of Meth
Stephen Martinez – Possession of Marijuana
Miguel St. Clair – Possession of Meth
Cruz Maldonado Jr. – Possession of Heroin
Karen Reid – Possession of Meth
Shane Lewis – Possession of Meth
Mason Rabe – Evading Arrest
Morris Lopez – Evading Arrest (three counts, two priors)
