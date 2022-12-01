ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoM2p_0jU5Hqbr00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside.

Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found two fires burning on the second floor of a vacant apartment that shares a wall with another unit.

A woman who called to report the fire told police she saw smoke when she came out into the street to confront a group of teenage boys who threw a camera that hit her vehicle. She also said another juvenile boy who lives at the duplex came to her daughter asking for help after he found three teens and Robert Macak Jr., 18, inside his home, according to the criminal complaint.

Man to spend decades behind bars after large 2021 meth bust in Blair County

When the boy asked the teens to leave, he was threatened multiple times and shot at with a BB gun, according to court documents. The boy claimed the teens also shot at his school-issued laptop and damaged one of the keys.

The boy told police the camera was mounted on the outside of a bedroom window and was ripped off and thrown at him while he was standing outside. He also said the teenagers got into his apartment by climbing onto the roof and entering through a bedroom window.

Once inside, the teens went into the empty apartment through a connecting door on the ground floor where they started the fires, according to the criminal complaint.

As officers entered the vacant apartment, they could smell smoke and saw damage from the fire. Burn marks were found in two separate upstairs bedrooms as well as items and garbage that were burned, according to police.

Man who used Snapchat to lure, rape underage girls sentenced

Officers say fingerprints were also found on the outside of a bedroom window and plastic BB’s from the BB gun were seen on the floor of the home. A tv was also damaged and medical marijuana was missing, according to police.

Security camera footage from neighboring homes reportedly showed the juveniles and Macak at the front and rear of the duplex at the time of the incident. Officers later arrested Macak at his home along Park Place along with the three teens who police say arrived on bicycles.

When questioned by police, Macak claimed the four of them entered the duplex through the front door that was left unlocked. He said they were all traveling back and forth between both apartments before two of them decided to start the fires in the upstairs bedrooms. Macak told police they left the duplex after the juvenile boy found them and told them to leave.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

After searching Macak and the teens, police found two lighters and a BB gun, according to court documents. Officers say one of the teens was wearing an ankle monitor which showed he was at the location of the duplex when the fires occurred.

Macak was arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 27 and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with felony counts of arson, criminal conspiracy, burglary, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and theft.

Charges against the three other teens are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of smashing car to intimidate witnesses

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing new charges after police said he smashed into a witness’s car in an attempt to intimidate him and his brother, according to court documents. William Frye III, 64, was charged back in November after allegedly wielding a knife after getting into an argument about the living […]
WTAJ

Man fires shotgun inside Boalsburg home before crashing car, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night for a Boalsburg man ended with him behind bars after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home in the direction of an occupied bedroom. Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Stephen Matis, 23, told police he was inside his residence along West Crestview Avenue “cleaning and messing” […]
WTAJ

Woman charged with threatening to kill trooper with tree saw

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Schellsburg woman is facing charges after state police say she threatened to cut a trooper’s head off with a large tree saw. The encounter began on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1:16 p.m. when troopers approached Kellan Fetter, 49, who was standing near a shed on a property. State police […]
WTAJ

1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
WTAJ

Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
wccsradio.com

JOHNSTOWN MAN DUE FOR SENTENCING IN EIGHT CASES

A man charged in eight cases will be sentenced today in Indiana County court. Court documents show 30-year-old Clifford Camut, Jr. of Johnstown is due for his sentencing hearings this morning at 8:30 in front of judge Michael Clark. In five of those cases, he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and related crimes. One of the cases goes back to January of this year, where he along with Brittany Arcurio of Robinson broke into two skill game machines inside the Blue Diamond Bar on East market Street.
WTAJ

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday. “The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man

State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
wtae.com

School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
WTAJ

Police: Over $2,000 of vehicle parts, tools stolen in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for three men who allegedly stole over $2,200 in vehicle parts and tools. Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 stole multiple vehicle parts and tools along the 3000 block of Cortland Road. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter, valued […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish

JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...
WTAJ

Nearly $3K worth of racing equipment stolen in Bedford County, state police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after state police were told unknown suspects stole $2,900 worth of racing equipment before taking off on UTVs. On Friday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 a.m., the suspects arrived on a private property located at the 3600 block of Woodbury Pike in Woodbury Township and then left, […]
nbc24.com

Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble

The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
wtae.com

Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland deputy sheriff sentenced for drunk driving

A Westmoreland County deputy sheriff charged with drunk driving in May was ordered to serve one year on probation. Eugene T. Cavaliere, 59, of Youngwood appeared in court Wednesday to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The diversionary program does not require those charged with crimes to plead guilty to the offenses, and their criminal record can be expunged upon successful completion of the probation term.
wccsradio.com

SENTENCING HEARINGS HELD FRIDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT

Two men serving time in State Prisons across the state were sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court. Judge Gina Ryen Force ordered Ronald Zak to serve six to 23 months in jail for charges of defiant trespass and simple assault. Zak was already serving time in the State Prison in Albion. His prior criminal history includes a guilty plea to charges related to an arson in 2019.
fox8tv.com

Brookville Woman Charged in Theft

Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
WTAJ

WTAJ

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy