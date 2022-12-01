Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Hillary Scholten reflects on historic 3rd Congressional District win
Hillary Scholten is a mother of two, a former attorney and now a Congresswoman-Elect. We sit down one on one with the woman who will be representing West Michigan in Congress.
