Read full article on original website
Related
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 2
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Three teams in the Moore League remain unbeaten at this early stage of the season, with a combined 18-1 record among the top four teams. Millikan is 7-0 and has this week off, while Lakewood is coming off an impressive performance over the weekend at the Saddleback Water Polo Tournament, where they won the Gold Division to improve to 5-0 on the year.
Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Maya O’Dea, Wilson Water Polo. Wilson star senior Maya O’Dea helped...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
Boys’ Basketball: St. Anthony Pulls Away Late At Wilson
The562’s coverage of Saints athletics is sponsored in part by St. Anthony High School. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. It all came together for St. Anthony boys’ basketball on Friday night at Wilson as a huge second half...
Women’s Basketball: Long Beach State Closes Out Cal Baptist for Home Win
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Long Beach State overcame a slow shooting night and led wire-to-wire on Saturday evening, defeating Cal Baptist, 67-59, at Walter Pyramid. Defense was the key for Long Beach State as they forced the...
Sporting News
Who plays in the Rose Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for New Year’s 6 bowl game
There is no bowl game that carries the same level of prestige as the Rose Bowl. "The Granddaddy of them All" might not be working to crown a national champion this season, but that doesn't take away from the history of playing in Pasadena at the end of the college football season.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Dodgers News: LA's Favorite Play-By-Play Announcer Named Finalist for Broadcaster Award
Dodgers own Joe Davis is a finalist for award that has been dominated by Los Angeles
newsantaana.com
Valencia declares victory in the race for the 68th State Assembly District
Avelino Valencia has declared victory in the race for the 68th Assembly District, which includes most of Santa Ana, Anaheim and Orange. Valencia posted this note on Facebook, “I am deeply grateful to the countless voters, volunteers, and supporters who worked to make our victory possible. In the State Assembly, I am going to fight every day to be an effective advocate for residents, and to support the schools, working families, neighborhoods, and businesses that make our communities strong and vibrant. Thank you, Orange County!”
Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out
The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
foxla.com
Motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
2urbangirls.com
Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign
LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
orangecountytribune.com
It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win
Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
iheart.com
There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!
Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0