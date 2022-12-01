ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
proclaimerscv.com

Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen

A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
fox4news.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
kgns.tv

WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
kgns.tv

CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
ValleyCentral

Fired San Antonio cop is indicted for shooting teen in car

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer who shot and wounded a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday. James […]
KSAT 12

Cellphone business owner from San Antonio sentenced to 44 months in prison for fraud case

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 44 months in prison on Wednesday for selling cellphones that he did not have access to. Sergio Soto, Jr., 35, “heavily advertised” used cellphones in bulk through his two businesses, iPhone Buyerz and Phone Dropz, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
KHOU

AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KSAT 12

Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy