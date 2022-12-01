Read full article on original website
Former San Antonio Police Department Officer Allegedly Shoots an Unarmed Teen
A former San Antonio Police Department was charged after he shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger inside a car. San Antonio Police Department Released Bodycam Footage. The San Antonio Police Department provided a summary of what allegedly happened along with bodycam footage from the incident on October 2. James Brennand, a former police officer, responded to a McDonald’s incident in the 11700 block of Bertrand Road at 10:30 p.m. Brennand apparently noticed a car that had avoided him the day before at a traffic stop while chatting with witnesses at McDonald’s.
Two suspects, 6 victims in custody after discovery of suspected human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police who were called to perform a welfare check Monday morning uncovered what they believe to be a human smuggling operation on the city’s Northwest Side. Officers were called to the 7000 block of Buffalo Trail after receiving a call that someone was...
Lead investigator tells jurors that ex-Border Patrol agent admits to killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – One of the lead investigators looking into the deaths of four prostitutes in Laredo testified late Thursday afternoon that the suspect in the killings admitted to the slayings. “I’m the one who did it,” Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office said on the...
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in fatal hit-and-run of Army veteran
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for fatal hit-and-run that happened just over a week ago. The crash happened Nov. 27 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, Army veteran William Rogers III was wearing a reflective vest...
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
35% of murder cases in San Antonio have resulted in arrests within the last year, data shows
SAN ANTONIO – There are a growing number of families waiting for justice. Since November of last year, San Antonio police have made an arrest in 35% of citywide murder investigations. From late November 2021 to now, 185 murder investigations have been opened, and 65 cases led to an...
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
Fired San Antonio cop is indicted for shooting teen in car
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former San Antonio police officer who shot and wounded a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday. James […]
After shooting Erik Cantu, former San Antonio police officer indicted
A Grand Jury came back with three charges against James Brennand. If found guilty, he's facing serious prison time.
Grand jury indicts former San Antonio police officer accused of shooting unarmed teen
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales will give an update on the former officer's indictment Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
Girlfriend of Erik Cantu hires attorney Ben Crump following shooting by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO — Erik Cantu's girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Proulx, has hired his same attorney, Ben Crump. She was a passenger in the vehicle when Cantu was shot by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald's parking lot on Oct. 2. A press release was sent out...
Cellphone business owner from San Antonio sentenced to 44 months in prison for fraud case
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 44 months in prison on Wednesday for selling cellphones that he did not have access to. Sergio Soto, Jr., 35, “heavily advertised” used cellphones in bulk through his two businesses, iPhone Buyerz and Phone Dropz, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
