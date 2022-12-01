ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Dilfer caps time as Lipscomb Academy football coach with second TSSAA championship

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

CHATTANOOGA – Lipscomb Academy sent fourth-year football coach Trent Dilfer off to UAB with a win.

The Mustangs defeated CPA 42-0 Thursday in the TSSAA Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl at Finley Stadium.

The win came in Dilfer's final game at Lipscomb Academy. He finished 43-10 as a high school coach. Lipscomb Academy has a 21-game win streak, the largest active streak in the state. Dilfer begins his coaching tenure at UAB on Friday after being named the Blazers football coach on Wednesday.

It marks Lipscomb and Dilfer's second straight state title. It's the school's fifth championship.

Vanderbilt commitment Junior Sherrill, a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football finalist, finished the game with 11 catches for 141 yards and three receiving TDs. He also had a rushing touchdown and 60 rushing yards.

Lipscomb defeated CPA in the championship game for the second straight season and fourth consecutive for the past two seasons. The Mustangs also shut out the Lions for the second straight season, beating CPA 27-0 in 2021.

Lipscomb Academy finished the game with 436 yards. Liberty commitment Hank Brown was 23-of-27 passing for 268 yards with three TDs. Teammate Drew Patterson had 20 carries for 84 yards and two TDs.

The Mustangs defense held the Lions to 80. Asher Keck led CPA with 22 rushing yards. Braden Streeter was 4-of-15 passing for 36 yards with Trey Brown grabbing three passes for 34 yards.

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

