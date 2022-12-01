ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2rul_0jU5GfXP00

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos.

Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T

he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin Tucker field goals on their first three trips inside Jacksonville's 20-yard line.

"It's two things always: It's going to be execution and scheme, and it's scheme and execution," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said when asked about the Ravens' red-zone issues. "So, that has been a major focus for us as coaches to try to get the right plays up down there. At times, we've had the right plays and we haven't executed them."

Meanwhile, the Broncos (3-8) are a loss away from their sixth consecutive losing season. They are coming off a 23-10 setback to the host Carolina Panthers that was their third loss in a row and seventh in eight games.

"This is not where we wanted to be at this time in the season," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "None of us thought it would be like that, and that responsibility is fully on me.

"We, as a group, have to come together and try to find a way to win a football game."

While the game appeared to be a marquee matchup between top quarterbacks at season's outset, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Denver's Russell Wilson haven't played as well as expected.

Jackson was limited at practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury, but he's expected to play on Sunday. He missed the final four games last year with an injured ankle.

He has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards -- an average of 202.8 per game -- with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 2019 MVP is also averaging 68.6 rushing yards a game.

Wilson has completed 58.9 percent of his passes and is averaging 236.9 yards this season, with just eight touchdown passes against five interceptions.

After leading the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times in his 10 seasons in Seattle -- including two Super Bowls -- he was widely considered to be the key ingredient in the Broncos' return to NFL relevance when he arrived in the offseason and signed a monster contract.

The Ravens own the league's second-best rushing offense (162.7 ypg), which will look to exploit a Broncos' run defense that ranks 19th in stopping the run (121.6 ypg.) Kenyan Drake, though, (85 carries, 392 yards, 3 TDs) has rushed for only 48 yards the past two games, including just 2 against the Jaguars.

The Broncos will lean on former Raven Latavius Murray (358 yards, 4 TDs) after waiving leading rusher Melvin Gordon last week, largely because he had five fumbles this season.

For the Ravens, tight end Nick Boyle (illness), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (illness), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and offensive tackle Patrick Mercari all did not practice on Wednesday.

For the Broncos, linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee) and receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were among those who didn't practice on Wednesday. However, none of them have been ruled out for Sunday. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Ravens sign Brett Hundley; Lamar Jackson unlikely Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Monday in the aftermath of starter Lamar Jackson's knee injury. Hundley's agent confirmed the move on social media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson is week to week and "less likely" to play this week against Pittsburgh "but not impossible." "After that it'll become more and more likely" that Jackson returns, Harbaugh said, adding that...
The Connection

Saints at Bucs on MNF: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The New Orleans Saints have one more victory this season than the Chicago Bears, who were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. Yet, the Saints (4-8) enter Monday night's game at Tampa Bay just 1 1/2 games behind the Bucs (5-6) in the "race" for the NFC South title. Top five draft pick or host a playoff game? Both are still in play. ...
The Connection

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again

Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later. ...
The Connection

NFL: Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is helped to his feet by center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after being sacked by the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Brett Hundley (15) during the third quarter of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

No to pro: Jim Harbaugh plans to 'enthusiastically' coach Michigan in 2023

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shot down rumors he was ready to consider the "right opportunity" in the NFL. Harbaugh, 19-1 against Big Ten competition since he took at pay cut to return as Wolverines head coach before the 2021 season, has No. 2-ranked Michigan back in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Michigan beat Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday to earn a spot in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU. ...
The Connection

Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their bye week. The Panthers play...
The Connection

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle) to have tests

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III will have tests on his "jammed" ankle Monday, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed. Walker injured his right ankle in the second quarter of Sunday's 27-23 road win against the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt while being pushed out of bounds for no gain after taking a pitch at the Rams' 4-yard line, ending his day with three carries for 36 yards. Walker has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games (seven starts), adding 19 receptions for 116 yards. The Seahawks (7-5) drafted Walker in the second round (41st overall) out of Michigan State. --Field Level Media
The Connection

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal contusion, 'good chance' season over

A spinal contusion previously undisclosed will likely end the season for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Sunday night. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, landed on injured reserve and was ruled out for the NFC West game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Asked Sunday night if Stafford was done for the season, McVay said there was a "good chance." ...
The Connection

Rams QB Matthew Stafford goes on IR, likely ending season

The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season. Stafford, who cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. He has already missed two of the past three games and he now will have to miss at least three additional games. With the defending Super Bowl champions sitting at 3-8, it would make...
The Connection

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) carted off, out for game vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room after the team's opening drive Sunday with an ankle injury. Garoppolo was initially listed as questionable to return, but the Niners downgraded him to out during the second quarter. The injury adds to the quarterback concerns for the 49ers, who lost Trey Lance for the season during San Francisco's second game. Lance subsequently underwent surgery for his own...
The Connection

Cowboys plan full OBJ Day in, around Dallas next 24 hours

Call it Odell Beckham Jr. Day in and around Dallas, where the Cowboys kicked off a schedule of events Monday morning with the intent of luring the free agent receiver to sign with the team for the final regular-season games and playoffs. Beckham's agent confirmed he would be at The Star for a medical check-up, meet with team officials and cap the evening with a trip to the Dallas Mavericks' NBA game with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott. ...
The Connection

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson, left, and Mike White signal to receivers during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Jax
The Connection

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (left) and New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (right) embrace on the field following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
416
Followers
3K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy