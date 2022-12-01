Kanye West openly praises Hitler on Alex Jones' show

Ye has taken his string of antisemitic comments to the next level by going on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' show and praising Adolf Hitler.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' InfoWars Thursday alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes , who recently joined him for a dinner with former President Donald Trump. They discussed the controversy over Ye's repeated antisemitic comments , with Jones defending the rapper by saying, "You're not Hitler. You're not a Nazi. You don't deserve to be called that and demonized." Despite this defense, Ye openly stated , "I like Hitler."

"I see good things about Hitler also," he said, calling the German dictator "this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use" while declaring that "Jewish people are not going to tell me" that he can't say Hitler "did anything good."

These comments lined up with previous reporting that Ye has a history of praising Hitler and Nazis. CNN reported in October that rapper has an "obsession" with Hitler and even wanted to name an album after him, and NBC News reported he paid a settlement to a former employee who witnessed "more than one incident in which Ye praised Hitler or Nazis in business meetings." Former TMZ staffer Van Lathan also alleged that during a visit to the TMZ offices in 2018, Ye said, "I love Hitler. I love Nazis."

Ye also defended Nazis on InfoWars after Jones called them "thugs" who "did a lot of really bad things," with the rapper shooting back, "They did good things, too. We've got to stop dissing Nazis all the time."

Ye's Twitter account was restricted in October after he tweeted that he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." But he has since returned , and he said Thursday he would let Jones and Fuentes, who are both banned from the platform, tweet from his account.