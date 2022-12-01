Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.

13 DAYS AGO