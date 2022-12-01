ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans

Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Akon Defends Kanye West for Praising Hitler, Nazis

Akon is defending Kanye West following his praises of Adolf Hitler and Nazis throughout his bizarre interview with Alex Jones this week. The rap-singer said Ye has the right to believe what he believes even if he disagrees with his views. On Friday (Dec. 2), Akon appeared on Sky News'...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts

Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
Fivio Foreign Thinks 21 Savage Disrespected Nas by Questioning His Relevance

Fivio Foreign believes 21 Savage disrespected Nas by recently questioning the Queens, N.Y. rap legend's relevance. TMZ caught up with Fivi at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 15), and asked the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper about 21 Savage's viral comments. "That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected...
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes

Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotina" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
Lil Uzi Vert and JT Spark Breakup Rumor

Lil Uzi Vert and JT are reportedly no longer a couple, according to a tweet from the City Girls member yesterday. On Tuesday (Nov. 22), JT tweeted, "SINGLE!," surprising her fans as well as those of Uzi. Their loyal supporters were taken aback by the news they seemingly parted ways.
Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President in 2024

Kanye West is putting his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Sunday (Nov. 20), video surfaced of Kanye West at one of his offices being followed around by a videographer. In the first clip, Ye is with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. "This is...
