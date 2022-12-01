Read full article on original website
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Akon Defends Kanye West for Praising Hitler, Nazis
Akon is defending Kanye West following his praises of Adolf Hitler and Nazis throughout his bizarre interview with Alex Jones this week. The rap-singer said Ye has the right to believe what he believes even if he disagrees with his views. On Friday (Dec. 2), Akon appeared on Sky News'...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says ‘Who?’ After Drake Is Suggested to Be on NBA’s Level
YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't trying to hear about anyone else at the top of the game unless it's himself. Not even Drake. On Monday night (Nov. 21), YoungBoy joined an Instagram Live session held by his booking agent, MAC Agency CEO Andrew Lieber. "Bitch, I'm back," the rapper said...
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal – Report
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper is cashing out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The New Classic, In My Defense and The End of an Era. She's also released the EPs Glory, Change Your Life, Survive the Summer and Wicked Lips. In 2019, she started he own label called Bad Dreams. The deal includes the Billboard chart-topping single "Fancy" featuring Charli XCX and other Iggy hits like "Black Widow" featuring Rita Ora and "Problem" featuring Ariana Grande, and has the potential to earn the Aussie MC future revenue.
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Here’s a Look at Rappers Taking Credit for Accomplishments They Didn’t Really Earn
There’s been a decent amount of rap cap going on in hip-hop recently. Some people call it lies. Others may refer to it as innocent flexing. One thing is for sure: in the internet age, it’s easy to call someone’s bluff if they are taking credit where credit is not due. Rappers are no exception.
Blueface’s Reaction to Chrisean Rock on Twitch Streamer’s Kai Cenat’s Live Has People Talking
A clip of Blueface reacting to Chrisean Rock on Kai Cenat's stream is going viral. On Monday night (Nov. 21), popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live with hip-hop's most toxic couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The stream eventually devolved into chaos with Rock throwing a person into a couch, and then essentially ended after she tossed a chair into a wall.
Michael Rapaport Calls Out 21 Savage for Saying Nas Is Irrelevant, Says 21 Has ‘Cat in the Hat’ Lyrics
21 Savage's recent comments about Nas have outspoken actor Michael Rapaport going off. On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Michael Rapaport hopped on his soapbox in a TikTok video and weighed in on 21 Savage saying Nas isn't relevant during a recent Clubhouse discussion. "Nas isn't relevant?" a baffled Rapaport questioned. "It...
Fivio Foreign Thinks 21 Savage Disrespected Nas by Questioning His Relevance
Fivio Foreign believes 21 Savage disrespected Nas by recently questioning the Queens, N.Y. rap legend's relevance. TMZ caught up with Fivi at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 15), and asked the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper about 21 Savage's viral comments. "That nigga Nas did too much to be disrespected...
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes
Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotina" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
Lil Uzi Vert and JT Spark Breakup Rumor
Lil Uzi Vert and JT are reportedly no longer a couple, according to a tweet from the City Girls member yesterday. On Tuesday (Nov. 22), JT tweeted, "SINGLE!," surprising her fans as well as those of Uzi. Their loyal supporters were taken aback by the news they seemingly parted ways.
Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President in 2024
Kanye West is putting his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Sunday (Nov. 20), video surfaced of Kanye West at one of his offices being followed around by a videographer. In the first clip, Ye is with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. "This is...
