Generous grant paves way for Buena Vista Lagoon to bring back native habitat and wildlife

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Buena Vista Audubon Society is taking the next step in helping restore their part of the Buena Vista lagoon. In 2008 there was a proposal to put a hotel on the site, but the California Coastal Commission denied that request. Then in 2016 the Buena Vista Audubon Society was able to pull together $1.5 million to purchase the land.
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
Many San Diegans still waiting for California stimulus check

SAN DIEGO — It was a spike in gas prices that first led to the idea of refunds, but then lawmakers in Sacramento decided to make it based on income and it morphed into something that is now called the Middle Class Tax Refund. The money started going out in October, so why are so many San Diegans still waiting on their refunds?
State still in the process of sending out billions of inflation relief payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Still missing your inflation relief money from the state? You’re not alone. The State of California still needs to send out billions in the form of debit cards to eligible Californians. The Franchise Tax Board said it’s already completed sending money to everyone who was supposed to get it in the form of a direct deposit.
Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.
