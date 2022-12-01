Read full article on original website
Generous grant paves way for Buena Vista Lagoon to bring back native habitat and wildlife
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Buena Vista Audubon Society is taking the next step in helping restore their part of the Buena Vista lagoon. In 2008 there was a proposal to put a hotel on the site, but the California Coastal Commission denied that request. Then in 2016 the Buena Vista Audubon Society was able to pull together $1.5 million to purchase the land.
Governor Newsom calls a special session Monday on California's high gas prices | Here's what to expect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rosario Lozano stopped working about three months ago. “I had to stop working to take care of her (infant) and take care of my three year old in the car,” Lozano said. That’s about the time gas prices started to rise again, and California saw...
Amazon semi-truck with 8,000 lbs of packages onboard goes ablaze in Escondido area
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Firefighters worked for hours in North San Diego County Friday night to extinguish flames from an Amazon semi-truck carrying thousands of packages. California Highway Patrol first received reports of a truck ablaze around 7:22 p.m. in northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road, according to CHP reports.
Environmental advocates, solar workers rally against rooftop solar proposal
SAN DIEGO — A coalition of climate activists and solar workers held a rally Thursday morning to fight back against a proposal they say will hurt the expansion of rooftop solar. "We don't think there should be any cuts to rooftop solar right now. We are not only in...
More people now eligible for health insurance through Covered California, open enrollment underway
SAN DIEGO — Open enrollment for Covered California, the state's program that offers discounted health insurance, is currently underway. This year, hundreds of thousands of Californians who were not previously eligible can now qualify. Through Covered California, the state is seeing record low levels of uninsured residents and record...
Savings accounts up to $1.5k opening for California babies and some low-income students
SAN DIEGO — All babies born in California on or after July 1, 2022, and eligible low-income public-school students may qualify to receive a savings account with funds preloaded from The California Kids Investment and Development Savings Program. "CalKIDS," a new program designed to jump-start education savings for California...
Many San Diegans still waiting for California stimulus check
SAN DIEGO — It was a spike in gas prices that first led to the idea of refunds, but then lawmakers in Sacramento decided to make it based on income and it morphed into something that is now called the Middle Class Tax Refund. The money started going out in October, so why are so many San Diegans still waiting on their refunds?
State still in the process of sending out billions of inflation relief payments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Still missing your inflation relief money from the state? You’re not alone. The State of California still needs to send out billions in the form of debit cards to eligible Californians. The Franchise Tax Board said it’s already completed sending money to everyone who was supposed to get it in the form of a direct deposit.
Screening for adverse childhood experiences is increasing, but are patients getting treatment?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In 2020 the state launched the adverse childhood experiences initiative, with the goal of cutting the number of those experiences in half within one generation. Today the number of doctors screening patients for adverse experiences is growing, but the...
Sheriff's: Five men arrested with loaded weapon who robbed Rancho San Diego Kohl's
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff’s announced Thursday the arrest of five men on suspected shoplifting charges. San Diego Sheriff’s deputies responded November 26 around 8 a.m. to reports of shoplifting in progress in the 2300 block of Jamacha Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Seargent Patrick Fox with the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station.
