Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Autism Breakthrough: New Treatment Significantly Improves Social Skills and Brain Function
The treatment caused neurological changes, including a decrease in inflammation and an increase in functionality, according to the researchers. A recent Tel Aviv University study found that pressure chamber therapy greatly improved social skills and the condition of the autistic brain. The research was carried out on autism animal models. The researchers discovered changes in the brain, including a decrease in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to autism. Furthermore, the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber improved significantly. The success of the research has significant implications for the applicability and understanding of pressure chamber therapy as a treatment for autism.
Study: Teens' brains aged faster during the first year of the pandemic, stress may be to blame
(CNN) - The brains of U.S. teens have physically changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, aging faster than normal, a new study says.The young study participants also reported more severe symptoms of anxiety, depression and what scientists call internalized problems -- meaning feelings of sadness, low self-esteem and fear and trouble regulating their emotions -- after the first year of the pandemic.Dozens of studies have found that teens' and adolescents' mental health has suffered during the pandemic. They have been taken out of school, away from their friends and familiar support structures, and had to live with the uncertainty and fear that came with the coronavirus....
Teenage brains are noticeably different because of COVID-induced stress, study finds
“The pandemic has adversely affected mental health in youth, but we didn’t know what, if anything, it was doing physically to their brains,” a study author said.
Medical News Today
Do people with dementia know they have it?
Individuals with dementia may experience memory difficulties, issues with their ability to think, and trouble completing daily tasks. They may be aware of their symptoms in the early stages of dementia. However, a person. this awareness by the late stages of dementia. The term dementia refers to a range of...
Popular vitamin people take for ‘anti-aging’ may cause brain cancer
A new study may suggest that a popular anti-aging supplement could come with associated cancer risks. The supplement in question is called nicotinamide riboside, and it is a variant of vitamin B3. While believed to help brain health, metabolism, and more, the pill may also increase the chance of both breast cancer and brain metastasis, the new study warns.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
scitechdaily.com
250% Increased Risk – A New Study Adds to the List of Risk Factors for Dementia
Psychotic disorders can increase your risk of dementia by 250%. According to a review of the existing evidence conducted by University College London researchers, people with psychotic disorders like schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia. The recent systematic review and...
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says
The brains of some COVID sufferers were changed by the disease, a new study utilizing specialized MRI machines has uncovered. On Monday, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) released its findings after using the special type of MRI machine to gauge the long-term effects of COVID. The scans revealed...
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
Medical News Today
Sudden worsening of dementia symptoms
Dementia is a progressive, unpredictable group of diseases. Symptoms generally progress steadily. However, a person may experience a sudden worsening of dementia symptoms. This can be part of the disease progressing or a sign of a serious medical problem. A sudden change in thinking or behavior can be the result...
Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines
Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from.
MedicalXpress
Study gives a peek at how ketamine acts as 'switch' in the brain
Ketamine, an established anesthetic and increasingly popular antidepressant, dramatically reorganizes activity in the brain, as if a switch had been flipped on its active circuits, according to a new study by Penn Medicine researchers. In a Nature Neuroscience paper released this month, the team described starkly changed neuronal activity patterns...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
Hypertension Inside Your Eye Could Be Making It Age Faster, Scientists Say
Just like most parts of the human body, our eyes gradually deteriorate over time. A new study now shows how stress can accelerate this aging process, a discovery that could help us treat eye problems that develop as we get older, including the group of diseases responsible for vision loss known as glaucoma. While the research is based on tests carried out on mice, the team thinks the same principles are likely to apply to human eyes as well. A common consequence of psychological stress in even the healthiest of humans is a rise in intraocular pressure (IOP, aka ocular hypertension), or...
COVID-19 Is Linked to Detectable Brain Changes, Study Shows
A brain-imaging study shows differences between people who have recovered from infections and those who haven’t had COVID-19.
earth.com
Adolescent brains aged faster during the COVID-19 pandemic
As we age, our bodies change and we become weaker, less agile, and less balanced. We may experience pain in our joints and muscles. But in addition to these physical changes, our brains also show signs of aging. Not only does the volume of the brain decrease, but it becomes thinner in certain regions, indicating fewer neural connections. This is all part of the normal aging process, but such changes should most certainly not be detected in the brains of teenagers.
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Comments / 3