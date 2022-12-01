Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Tri-City Herald
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Offensive Player
The Detroit Lions put together a complete performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 in front of their home fans. Many have expressed that Detroit's defense forcing a turnover on the second play of the game set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Jaguars were defeated easily, 40-14.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Tri-City Herald
Giants Open Week as Underdogs vs. Eagles
In the least surprising betting news of the week, the New York Giants are listed as a 6.5 underdog against the Philadelphia, according to SI Sportsbook. Understandably so. The 11-1 Eagles remain red-hot, having won their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five. The Eagles also average 28.2 points per game, second in the league behind the Chiefs (29.2 points per game).
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Add to Coaching Staff
Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably. During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the...
Tri-City Herald
There’s Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger....
Tri-City Herald
Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-4) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4. SITE: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, Calif. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. PT (4 and 7 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara will be 57-59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with showers in the 1 p.m . hour, mostly cloudy skies in the 2 p.m. hour and intermittent clouds in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 8 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Game Prediction
LAS VEGAS – Just under a year from when the Chargers' 2021 season came to an abrupt ending that prevented them from reaching the playoffs, they return to Allegiant Stadium for the first time since the devastating defeat. Much of the Chargers team has seen change from the personnel...
