Update: Stretch of state highway through south Pierce County closed by icy conditions

By Adam Lynn
 4 days ago

Update 3, 12:24 p.m.: WSDOT reports the collision has been cleared.

Update 2, 10:48 a.m.: WSDOT now reporting a collision on state Route 161 near Graham Road East with lanes blocked in both directions.

Update, 10:35 a.m.: WSDOT says Graham Hill has been reopened.

Original post: State Route 161 in Graham has been closed to traffic from 234th Street East to 264th Street East until further notice, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported Thursday morning.

“Due to traction issues, the roadway will be closed. Please use alternate routes,” WSDOT said on Twitter about 10 a.m.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the closure essentially prevents drivers from crossing Graham Hill.

State Route 161 also is known as Meridian Avenue.

Candace Mefford
4d ago

my question is why didn't they lay down the deicer prior. be a priory road. keep the plows on it this wasn't a freak snow storm..

