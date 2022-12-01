ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Woman found guilty of theft in Pawnee County

A Jury Trial was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Pawnee County District Court regarding a felony criminal complaint against Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas. The jury heard testimony that on Sept. 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence...
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/1)

BOOKED: James Kraft on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence and Illegal Transportation of Liquor, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashlynn Hamby-Raya on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Driver's License, after bond revoked. No bond set.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson woman sentenced to nearly 37 years in man’s 2020 death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old McPherson woman to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of a McPherson man, Kelly G. Peterson. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Tina Nicole Brown faces a sentence...
MCPHERSON, KS
KAKE TV

McPherson woman sentenced to over 36 years in prison for murder

McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Tina Brown has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Brown was sentenced for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.
MCPHERSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation

The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road

Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hearing set in Reno County rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday

BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
BUSHTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
