Related
Woman found guilty of theft in Pawnee County
A Jury Trial was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Pawnee County District Court regarding a felony criminal complaint against Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas. The jury heard testimony that on Sept. 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence...
Juvenile injured after another accident at Ellinwood Fire Department
For the second time in 26 months, the Ellinwood Fire Department was the site of an injury accident. At 3:22 a.m. Thursday morning, law enforcement officers from the Ellinwood Police Department and Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at Ellinwood Fire Department North, located at 209 W. 1st Street.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/1)
BOOKED: James Kraft on Barton County District Court case for Driving Under the Influence and Illegal Transportation of Liquor, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ashlynn Hamby-Raya on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Driver's License, after bond revoked. No bond set.
KWCH.com
McPherson woman sentenced to nearly 37 years in man’s 2020 death
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old McPherson woman to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of a McPherson man, Kelly G. Peterson. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Tina Nicole Brown faces a sentence...
KAKE TV
McPherson woman sentenced to over 36 years in prison for murder
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Tina Brown has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Brown was sentenced for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.
Employees evacuated after fire at South Hutchinson Plant
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Work completed on box structure bridge in Pawnee County
Pawnee County Highway Administrator Kurt Demel reported that crews have completed work on the box structure bridge on L road, between US Highway 183 and 220th. Steel braces were added to the wing walls to add needed support to the aging bridge. The repairs should extend the life of the structure up to 15 years.
Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation
The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Barton County to replace bridge on Northeast 70 Road
Residents in northeast Barton County notified the county’s road and bridge department of a failing bridge deck located on Northeast 70 Road, crossing Cow Creek. Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman examined the bridge and determined the bridge needed to be replaced. At Wednesday’s Barton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby...
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
KAKE TV
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
Hearing set in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
Helping Barton Co. area teenagers identify suicidal tendencies
When about 70 teenagers recently participated in an exercise called “Crisis Orientation,” several scenarios were outlined at the beginning. · Your friend sees a hate comment on an uploaded video. · Your significant other says they will kill themselves if you leave them. · Your friend...
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Santa's Bazaar in Bushton this Saturday
BUSHTON, Kan. — The Bushton Community Center will be hosting Santa’s Bazaar on Dec. 3. The Saturday’s activities will include a craft show with over 20 vendors. Craft vendors will include unique handmade items, such as homemade baked goods, jellies, freeze-dried foods and soap, handmade home décor and jewelry, and handcrafted wood products, as well as other new and exciting items.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
