McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Tina Brown has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison for the death of a McPherson man in 2020. Brown was sentenced for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer, to be served concurrently with the prison sentence.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO