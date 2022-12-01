Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Houston Texans’ Defense Excels, Offense and Special Teams Struggle vs. Browns
HOUSTON -- Roy Lopez celebrated raucously in the end zone, thoroughly enjoying the moment. The Texans' defensive tackle swarmed Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb for a safety, bringing him to the ground after defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Christian Harris' penetration slowed Chubb down and allowed Lopez to finish the play.
Tri-City Herald
Germaine Pratt Aka ‘Playoff P’ Continues to Step Up in Big Moments For Bengals
When a guy in uniform makes game changing plays and contributes in undeniable ways to help his team earn wins, the fans take notice. They usually show that a player has earned their attention by attaching nicknames to their favorite players. We saw it here in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Week 13 Snap Counts: Games Within the Game
The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 13 with an opportunity to silence anyone who doubted their ability to beat the Cincinnati Bengals but instead, they only managed to add even more fuel to that fire. Due to some mistakes on both sides of the ball early on and a...
Tri-City Herald
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Offensive Player
The Detroit Lions put together a complete performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 in front of their home fans. Many have expressed that Detroit's defense forcing a turnover on the second play of the game set the tone for the rest of the game, as the Jaguars were defeated easily, 40-14.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons ‘Upset’ After Steelers Loss, But Not ‘Out of the Fight’ for the NFC South
A day removed from the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a bitter taste permeates in the locker room. “I’m upset,” rookie running back Tyler Allgeier said post-game, “that’s how everyone feels. The theme with us, though, is that we’re never out of the fight.”
Tri-City Herald
Dan Campbell: Our Fans Got to Show Up
The Detroit Lions have made vast strides on defense throughout the 2022 season. Early in the year, the offense struggled to keep up in games where the defense couldn’t keep the opponents at bay. Perhaps the biggest indicator of the struggles was a Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in which the defense allowed 48 points and failed to force a punt.
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: Steelers New Problem on Offense
For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved the ball offensively in the first half just to see their offense stalled in the second half but pick up their first pair of consecutive wins all season. Pittsburgh outlasted the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 by a count of 19-16.
Tri-City Herald
MMQB Week 13: Deshaun Watson Returns, Bengals Make Statement
Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 13, plus more from our staff. Scenes From...
Tri-City Herald
‘No Ceiling!’ Cowboys Malik Hooker Gets Revenge Over Colts
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys completely dismantled the Indianapolis Colts on national television Sunday night, forcing five turnovers and scoring 54 points in the process. The defense had another stellar performance, causing Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to throw three interceptions and lose one fumble. Former Colts draft pick Malik Hooker,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks sent 11 home sick. All are expected to play at Rams. Plus, Ryan Neal’s status
An illness swept through the Seahawks’ locker room this week. Coach Pete Carroll had to send 11 players plus a couple coaches home from practice and away from the team’s facility. But, no, Carroll didn’t ask the NFL if the Seahawks could move their game Sunday with the...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Will Be Challenged to Hold Off Bengals in AFC North
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals sit atop the AFC North at 8-4. However, the Ravens own the tiebreaker after beating Cincinnati 19-17 in Week 5. The teams have a showdown in the regular-season finale that could decide the division. In Week 13, Lamar Jackson suffered...
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Add to Coaching Staff
Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably. During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the...
Tri-City Herald
There’s Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger....
Tri-City Herald
Giants Open Week as Underdogs vs. Eagles
In the least surprising betting news of the week, the New York Giants are listed as a 6.5 underdog against the Philadelphia, according to SI Sportsbook. Understandably so. The 11-1 Eagles remain red-hot, having won their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five. The Eagles also average 28.2 points per game, second in the league behind the Chiefs (29.2 points per game).
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 13 Bucs Game
The Saints (4-8) are down to their last strike when they take on the Bucs (5-6) in Tampa to close out Week 13. Atlanta losing again certainly helped out in the grand scheme of things, but this is all about whether or not New Orleans can dig deep and find themselves in prime time to help keep their season alive. Here's a look at all you need to know for tonight ahead of kickoff.
Tri-City Herald
Trenton Irwin: ‘Striving For More Opportunities And More Games’
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has carved out a roster spot on this team with Ja'Marr Chase on the mend. He's quickly becoming a fan favorite after being a beloved locker-room presence since he joined the franchise in 2019. Irwin was the subject of this week's episode...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
Setting the Stage for the Week 13 Dolphins-49ers Matchup
MIAMI DOLPHINS (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (7-4) DATE: Sunday, Dec. 4. SITE: Levi's Stadium; Santa Clara, Calif. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. PT (4 and 7 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara will be 57-59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with showers in the 1 p.m . hour, mostly cloudy skies in the 2 p.m. hour and intermittent clouds in the 3 p.m. hour. The wind is expected to be 8 mph with gusts up to 12 mph.
Comments / 0