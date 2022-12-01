Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Fiery Crash in Hawthorne Kills One, Injures Two
One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hawthorne, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway, where one of the vehicles caught fire, according to a county fire department dispatcher. A person...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Who Died in Apparent Suicide at Disneyland Parking Garage Was School Principal
A man who apparently died by suicide at a parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night was identified as a 51-year-old principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school who was facing child endangerment accusations. Christopher Christensen was a principal at Newland Elementary School. He also was a musician who taught and...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Wound Man in Anaheim Officer Involved Shooting
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
CicLAvia Returns to South Los Angeles on Sunday
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles on Sunday for the year's final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-South LA will take place...
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Woodland Hills Were Warned Before Coyote Bit Toddler
A team of volunteers and animal control officers went door-to-door to warn residents of a Woodland Hills neighborhood about coyotes roaming their area just hours before a toddler was attacked in front of her home, authorities said today. The attack occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 22400 block...
NBC Los Angeles
Toddler Attacked by Coyote Outside Woodland Hills Home
Los Angeles may be considered an "urban jungle" but a Woodland Hills family is shaken up after their toddler was attacked by a coyote outside their home. “I heard her screaming and crying and I thought she fell down and I saw the coyote was there,” Ariel Eliyahuo, the toddler’s father, said.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Clarita Nonprofit Organization Unveils ‘Horseless' Carriages
When automobiles were invented over a century ago they were nicknamed “horseless carriages” because that’s exactly what they were. Well, more than 100 years later, horseless carriages are back but for a very different reason. The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is on a mission to take...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Continues to See Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40%...
NBC Los Angeles
Sand Snowmen to Adorably Assemble at Hermosa Beach
If a group of snowmen is called a "melt," how might we refer to a collection of snowmen made of beach sand?. A "grit," perhaps, or a "coast," or something else that signifies the magical combination of ocean water, damp sand, and oodles of bright imagination. And imagination is the...
Comments / 0