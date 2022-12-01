ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsWest 9

Santa and bikers deliver toys to kids at the Boys and Girls Club

ODESSA, Texas — Christmas came a little early today at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to Santa and his friends from multiple biker organizations. Ruhnke's Extreme Cycles and multiple biker organizations teamed up with Santa to deliver toys to the Boys and Girls Club on 800 East 13th Street in Odessa.
NewsWest 9

Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa. Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.
cbs7.com

Parade of Lights returns after a cancelation from last year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Parade of Lights is back and bigger than ever. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but many people were happy to reconnect with each other once again. For Faith Christian Academy, it was their first time participating in the parade and they were excited...
cbs7.com

Nimitz eighth grader arrested after a series of snapchat messages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, an 8th-grade boy at Nimitz Middle School was arrested after he told another student that he was going to go home and get a gun and come back to school and shoot him. This was reported immediately, and it was determined the boy did...
ABC Big 2 News

Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stalking ex-wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 60-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after his former spouse said he’d come all the way from Florida to stalk her. Roberto Batista Martinez has been charged with stalking.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, a 38-year-old woman drove to the Odessa Police Department to ask for help and […]
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene.  According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
everythinglubbock.com

Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
ABC Big 2 News

Man said he stored stolen truck in South Odessa to use as needed, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram […]
NewsWest 9

ECISD taking applications for Odessa Pathway to Teaching

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD is reminding the public that applications for the Odessa Pathway to Teaching are open. This alternative certification program is open to anyone with a bachelor's degree or who will earn one by May 2023 who is interested in becoming a certified teacher. No prior experience is needed to apply.
cbs7.com

