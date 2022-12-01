ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs Week 13 Snap Counts: Games Within the Game

The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 13 with an opportunity to silence anyone who doubted their ability to beat the Cincinnati Bengals but instead, they only managed to add even more fuel to that fire. Due to some mistakes on both sides of the ball early on and a...
Tri-City Herald

There’s Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

PITTSBURGH -- Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger....
Tri-City Herald

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 13 Bucs Game

The Saints (4-8) are down to their last strike when they take on the Bucs (5-6) in Tampa to close out Week 13. Atlanta losing again certainly helped out in the grand scheme of things, but this is all about whether or not New Orleans can dig deep and find themselves in prime time to help keep their season alive. Here's a look at all you need to know for tonight ahead of kickoff.
Tri-City Herald

Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy