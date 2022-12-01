Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
abc57.com
Free pancake breakfast, photos with Santa at Ivy Tech South Bend December 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday at its South Bend campus. The breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to noon. During the breakfast, kids can enjoy crafts and visit with Santa, who will be at the event for photo opportunities.
abc57.com
Santa's Elficers Food Drive accepting donations through December 19
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend FOP Lodge #36 is hosting a food drive to support families in need this holiday season as part of its Santa's Elficers program. Donations for the drive can be dropped off at a number of locations through December 19. Donations can be dropped...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
abc57.com
East- and westbound lanes of M-60 closed at Anderson Road for crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - All lanes of M-60 are closed at Anderson Road for a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatch confirmed the crash was called in at 5:25 p.m. Friday evening.
WNDU
Man injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
abc57.com
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
wvpe.org
Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan
abc57.com
Local pottery shop to host Stranger-Things themed painting event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Stranger Things fans take notice, The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is set to host a Paint-Your-Own-Demogorgan Bowl event on Friday. The painting tutorial runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and costs $35 per person to participate. Attendees will be given a Stranger Things "Demogorgan...
WNDU
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on North Adams Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on North Adams Street Monday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Adams Street at 9:50 a.m. for the incident. According to police, one person was taken to the...
abc57.com
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
abc57.com
Warm and cloudy weekday start will finish with rain/snow mix
South Bend will finish off the weekend quietly as the skies clear up for a relatively quiet yet cold night. Monday will start the week off calm with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain along with abnormally warm temperatures. The trend continues Tuesday as temperatures climb further into the mid 40s, but clouds will remain overnight giving way to some rain showers early Wednesday morning. Besides the overnight showers, the day will be cloudy and cool but will develop into widespread rain Thursday morning.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino holds poker tournament for Toys for Tots
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- We’re down to just three weeks until Christmas, and for many, it’s crunch time to make sure there are presents under the Christmas tree. Four Winds Casino in South Bend is helping to make that a bit easier for some families in the Michiana community.
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
abc57.com
Connect with local history this holiday season at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--A lot has changed throughout South Bend’s history, but some things have stood the test of time! The History Museum closes its 125th year anniversary of the mansion with Christmas at Copshaholm. According to Marilyn Thompson, Marketing Director of the History Museum, decorating the house begins on...
