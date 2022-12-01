Gov. Stitt urging lawmakers to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for military

Governor Kevin Stitt joined 20 other Republican governors on a letter asking lawmakers to prohibit President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on military members.

The letter, addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, asks for “immediate action” against the Aug. 2021 mandate.

The letter says the mandate is causing current servicemembers to leave ranks and new recruits not to join.

Which could be a factor, however, General Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army also told the House Armed Services readiness subcommittee they are seeing a problem with private competition and recruiting challenges from the pandemic, such as high school visits.

Gov. Stitt tweeted “This mandate is costing soldiers their careers, hurts recruitment, and creates a national security risk.”

His signature is joined by governors from Tennessee, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah Virginia and Wyoming.

