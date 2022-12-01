The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.

