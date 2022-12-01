ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity

The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day

The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day. The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not...
Georgia gasoline price average drops below $3.00

Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped to below $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon.
Cobb County weather forecast: Monday December 5

The National Weather Service forecasts widespread rain here in Cobb County on Monday December 5, 2022 with a high temperature of near 50 degrees. The rain is expected to extend into the evening, with an overnight low forecast of about 49. Cobb County, along with other north and central Georgia...
Saturday evening weather report for Cobb County: December 3, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an overnight low of around 39 degrees. Tomorrow it’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 58. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This...
SPLC issues statement on yesterday’s court ruling on Cobb County absentee ballots

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) issued the following statement about the ruling from Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill that extended the deadline for Cobb Elections to receive and process absentee ballots for voters who had requested ballots before the deadline, but who had not yet received them:. ATLANTA...

