Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity
The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
cobbcountycourier.com
Matt Stewart of the Smyrna Fire Department Honored in 2023 American Lung Association Firefighter Calendar
ATLANTA (December 5, 2022) – Today, the American Lung Association launched its 2023 Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar, which honors first responders from across the United States, including Matt Stewart from the Smyrna Fire Department. Every year, thousands of firefighters race up hundreds of stairs in full firefighter...
cobbcountycourier.com
“Please, adopt me now!” Cat of the Day
The Cobb County Courier supports the adoption of animals from shelters, rather than purchase from pet stores. So we’ve begun highlighting a Dog of the Day and Cat of the Day. The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, has not...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: widespread rain forecast that could lead to flooding, Monday Dec. 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday, December 5, due to expected widespread rain across north and central Georgia that might lead to localized flooding and quick rises on small streams and creeks. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following...
cobbcountycourier.com
“I’m going to stare at you with these big sad eyes until you adopt me!” The Cobb County Courier’s pick for adoptable Dog of the Day
The Cobb County Courier’s Adoptable Dog of the Day, taken from the Cobb Animal Services Shelter website, is named Cali. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline price average drops below $3.00
Georgia gasoline prices per gallon dropped to below $3.00 per gallon for regular unleaded on average over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Monday December 5
The National Weather Service forecasts widespread rain here in Cobb County on Monday December 5, 2022 with a high temperature of near 50 degrees. The rain is expected to extend into the evening, with an overnight low forecast of about 49. Cobb County, along with other north and central Georgia...
cobbcountycourier.com
Judge extends acceptance date on some Cobb County absentee ballots for the December 6 runoff
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill issued an order extending the acceptance date for absentee ballots for the December 6 runoff for voters who had absentee ballot requests accepted on or before November 26, 2022. Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had filed...
cobbcountycourier.com
Saturday evening weather report for Cobb County: December 3, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an overnight low of around 39 degrees. Tomorrow it’s expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 58. What does the extended forecast have in store?. This...
cobbcountycourier.com
SPLC issues statement on yesterday’s court ruling on Cobb County absentee ballots
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) issued the following statement about the ruling from Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill that extended the deadline for Cobb Elections to receive and process absentee ballots for voters who had requested ballots before the deadline, but who had not yet received them:. ATLANTA...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration issues statement on State Board of Elections investigation
Cobb County Board of Elections and Resignation issued the following statement about the State Board of Elections’ investigation into the problems with the county’s absentee ballot process over the course of the primary and U.S. senate runoff election:. The Cobb Board of Elections is aware of and will...
Comments / 0