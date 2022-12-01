Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Musk's 'Twitter Files,' revealing censorship of Hunter Biden laptop story, is a 'distraction, White House says
The White House on Monday called Elon Musk's release of bombshell information detailing Twitter's censorship of The New York Post story on Hunter Biden a "distraction" and "old news."
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are spilling into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The case went to the jury Monday follow a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. They deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.
WXYZ
Rights of same-sex couples, state lawmakers on the line at Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — Should your religion allow you to not make or serve something to a same-sex couple?. Should state lawmakers in our state capitol be able to conduct elections however they want?. These are big questions that the Supreme Court is set to hear starting Monday. WEDDING WEBSITE CONTROVERSY.
WXYZ
'Real ID' deadline pushed back to May 2025
Americans will have two more years to obtain a Real ID. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday that it was delaying full enforcement of the Real ID. It was supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Full enforcement will now take effect on May 7, 2025.
