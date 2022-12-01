An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...

1 DAY AGO