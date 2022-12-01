ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
New York Post

Arizona polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most under age 15

An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...
iheart.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy