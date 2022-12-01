Maricopa County animal shelter reopens after outbreak, kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption drive

Read full article on original website
AZFamily
ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies after walking off property
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
Valley dementia patient found dead after leaving Gilbert memory care center undetected
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. It happened in early August. 88-year-old Ina Jenkins who was been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert. Hours after she was reported missing to police, they found her body in an irrigation canal, according to a report by the Gilbert Police Department.
KTAR.com
5 metro Phoenix animal shelters participating in 10-day reduced fee adoption event
PHOENIX — Five metro Phoenix animal shelters are taking part in Bissell Pet Foundation’s reduced fee adoption event. Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope started Thursday and will run through Dec. 11. Adoption fees will be $50 or less for every cat or dog at Arizona Animal...
AZFamily
Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
AZFamily
21-year-old Phoenix resident lands million dollar jackpot at Gila River Casino
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 21-year-old Phoenix resident won a million-dollar jackpot while playing blackjack at Gila River Resorts and Casino’s Lone Butte location. It’s the largest table games jackpot in state history. Luis Gomez said he was with his brother the night of the lucky win. “I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won, I immediately jumped on top of my brother”, Gomez said.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
phoenixwithkids.net
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
Valley kids with special needs get a special visit from Santa
PHOENIX — For many families, a visit with Santa is a tradition that is not attainable because of physical limitations or sensory overload concerns, but thanks to United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, it was all made possible. The UCP team’s focus is on living a life without limits...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix Human Services Campus asking for blanket, clothing donations as temperatures drop
PHOENIX — Phoenix's Human Services Campus is seeking donations as temperatures drop and more people find themselves trying to stay warm. The organization provides shelter for nearly 1,000 people each night and hundreds more are unsheltered outside of its campus, which is located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street.
fox10phoenix.com
DEA raids Phoenix home and finds cockfighting ring with more than 100 roosters, agency says
PHOENIX - A possible drug bust turned into something very different and violent – an alleged rooster-fighting ring was found. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raided a home this week in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues. The agency says it found more than 100 roosters in the...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season across the Valley
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
