Maricopa County animal shelter reopens after outbreak, kicks off ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption drive

GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. It happened in early August. 88-year-old Ina Jenkins who was been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert. Hours after she was reported missing to police, they found her body in an irrigation canal, according to a report by the Gilbert Police Department.

8 HOURS AGO