Read full article on original website
Related
See Jonah Hill Clash with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in You People Trailer
You People is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some awkward interactions with Jonah Hill in their new comedy. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for You People, written by Hill, 38, and Black-ish's Kenya Barris, who also directed the film. In it, Hill plays Ezra Cohen, who tries to convince the parents (Murphy and Long) of his girlfriend Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London, that he would make a "good husband" to their daughter. Murphy and Long, however, aren't convinced. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and...
Ice Cube Wants Control of the Friday Film Franchise: 'It's My Movie'
"They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money and make the fans happy," Ice Cube said of the Friday franchise Ice Cube is fighting for control of the Friday franchise. The 53-year-old actor and rapper — who starred in and co-wrote the original 1995 film, as well as starred in and wrote its sequels Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002) — is on board to continue the comedic saga, but claims Warner Bros. is holding up the process. Asked about the...
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
See the Stars of George & Tammy Compared to the Real-Life People They Play
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon lead the cast of the six-part television series about the partnership, for better or for worse, of country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette Tammy Wynette, played by Jessica Chastain in the six-episode limited series George & Tammy, was a country icon born May 5, 1942, in Mississippi. Early in life, Wynette, born Virginia Wynette Pugh, worked picking cotton and later enrolled in beauty school. It wasn't until 1965 that the young...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Sharon Stone Tells Her Kids to Auction Her Movie Costumes When They 'Notice I Never Got Equal Pay'
Sharon Stone has previously spoken about being paid significantly less than her male costars and why she had it written into her contracts to keep her movie wardrobes Sharon Stone is giving her children permission to sell her movie costumes. The actress, 64, shared a video on her Instagram Story Friday that claimed her 1995 film Casino worked with a $1 million budget for the wardrobe department. Stone — who earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance as Ginger McKenna — said she would want her...
Twin Peaks Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83: Cast Pays Tribute to the 'Irreplaceable Star'
Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina Sutherland remembered Strobel as "an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family" Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Twin Peaks: The Return producer Sabrina S. Sutherland announced the late actor's death on Friday, sharing a now-deleted statement via Facebook on behalf of his family. "I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night," she wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. "I loved him dearly." Addressing...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Celebrates Baby on the Way as Star Features Her Growing Bump in SNL Sketches
Keke Palmer revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend Keke Palmer is bumping along! Over the weekend, the actress, 29, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, where she revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson during her opening monologue. Midway through the show, Palmer received some support from Jackson on social media when he shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story of the Nope star from a dinner...
See Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in 1923 Premiere Photos — Taken with a Camera from the 1920s!
The Yellowstone prequel series debuts Dec. 18 on Paramount+. Helen Mirren At Sunday night's Las Vegas premiere of the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, premiereing Dec. 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast posed for very special portraits, which PEOPLE can exclusively share here. The photographs were all taken on an authentic circa-1920s large format camera using expired peel-apart polaroid film that is no longer made and therefore, quite scarce. ...
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was featured in the new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, with footage of paparazzi surrounding her Prince Harry is opening up about his motivation to protect his wife, Meghan Markle. A new trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show dropped on Monday morning, in which Harry says he was "terrified" by the amount of media attention that Meghan received. "I didn't want history to repeat itself," Harry said as footage showed cameras flashing — both on Meghan and Harry as well as...
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
HGTV Fans Are Thirsting After 'Home Town' Star Ben Napier as He Shows Off His Custom Kilt
"I'm not looking. YOU'RE looking!" one commenter wrote on the star's Instagram post Ben Napier is showing off a new addition to his closet — and fans have plenty to say about the custom piece. The Home Town star, 39, posted on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes "sneak peek" photo from season 6 of his and wife Erin's hit HGTV show, which returned on Sunday. In the snapshot, he wears a kilt and cowboy boots while showing off his favorite room in his family's new country house. "This room was...
'Wednesday' Production Designer Shares Secret Behind's Wednesday and Enid's Fantastical Attic Dorm Room
PEOPLE chatted with Mark Scruton, the production designer who curated the sets for the new Netflix horror-comedy Don't wolf out, but it turns out there's more to Wednesday and Enid's Nevermore Academy dorm room than just a clash of rainbows and black monochromatic gloom. PEOPLE caught up with Mark Scruton, the production designer behind the incredible sets of Netflix's Wednesday, which was directed and produced by Tim Burton. In the new fan-favorite show, viewers watch a teenage Wednesday Addams transfer to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts,...
Join PEOPLE at Disney's National Treasure Escape Room Experience in L.A. for Two Days Only This Week!
The free event will celebrate the Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lisette Olivera and Justin Bartha Los Angeles, get ready to join PEOPLE MAGAZINE on Dec. 10 and 11 to celebrate the release of the new Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History with a free pop-up escape game experience at The Escape Game Los Angeles. Grab your friends and uncover ancient clues to discover the mysterious artifact. You'll work together to solve a series of puzzles and uncover a hidden treasure. Your...
Watch Chris Hemsworth Catch Food in His Mouth at Family Dinner That 'Turned into a Full Blown Festival'
The Thor star posted hilarious videos of his rowdy dinner on Instagram Chris Hemsworth's family night out got rowdier than he expected! On Sunday, the Thor star, 39, shared a series of playful videos to his Instagram, capturing his weekend outing at a restaurant featuring a teppan dining experience. In the caption, he initially anticipated it would just be a "nice quiet dinner with the family," but his posts proved otherwise. "Who would've thought a casual meal would've turned into a full blown festival!😂🎉" he captioned his post....
Michael Bublé Gets Tattoo for Baby No. 4, Jokes His Next Kids Will Have 'One Syllable Names'
The singer now has the names of all four of his kids with Luisana Lopilato tattooed on his arm Michael Bublé has added another piece of body art in honor of his kids. Over the weekend, the singer, 47, documented his experience of getting the name of his fourth baby, daughter Cielo, tattooed on his arm above the names of his other three kids with wife Luisana Lopilato. "Hey everybody I thought I'd take you on a little tattoo journey. It's time to get the fourth child tattooed on...
Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago: 'Surprise!'
Brandon Frankel said wife Gabourey Sidibe "finally spilled the beans" on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe is a married woman — and has been for over a year! The Oscar nominee, 39, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday that she married fiancé Brandon Frankel, who was in the studio audience during the talk show appearance. After detailing the proposal story (they got engaged in November 2020 after meeting each other on a dating app), Sidibe explained, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them....
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari 'Surprised' Her with Cake and Balloons on Her Birthday: 'Love You'
"He was pretty f---ing smooth !!!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote of her husband in an Instagram post on her 41st birthday Friday Britney Spears was showered with love by her husband on her 41st birthday! On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a video on Instagram of husband Sam Asghari surprising her on her special day with a birthday cake and balloons as she battled an illness. "My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!" Spears wrote in her caption. "I'm sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty...
People
361K+
Followers
61K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0