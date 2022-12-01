"They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money and make the fans happy," Ice Cube said of the Friday franchise Ice Cube is fighting for control of the Friday franchise. The 53-year-old actor and rapper — who starred in and co-wrote the original 1995 film, as well as starred in and wrote its sequels Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002) — is on board to continue the comedic saga, but claims Warner Bros. is holding up the process. Asked about the...

3 HOURS AGO