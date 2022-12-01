ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVIA ABC-7

NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green

UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
KTSM

UTEP cruises past Northern New Mexico for sixth win of season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago, UTEP saw their five-game win streak come to an end. The worst part about it was that the Miners saw that streak get snapped by their Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State. On Saturday, UTEP bounced back with an expected 87-50 win over Northern New Mexico, […]
KTSM

New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego

SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
KTSM

Pavia, NM State roll into bowl game with 65-3 win over Valparaiso on Senior Day

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s football program won twice off the field this week. The Aggies made sure they went 3-for-3 on Saturday. NM State steamrolled FCS opponent Valparaiso 65-3 on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium, as quarterback Diego Pavia went 9-13 for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for […]
KVIA

Hunt Foundation makes historic gift to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- A $25 million donation made to the University of Texas at El Paso – the biggest gift in its 108-year history – will help transform the university’s renamed Woody L. Hunt College of Business into the best place for those wishing to teach, learn and research international trade and business, officials said Thursday.
KTSM

Franklin finishes in 3rd place in McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record. Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win […]
KVIA

Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
KVIA

El Paso High School enters “secure operations” after report of “incident”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus. A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to...
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- NMSU grad workers picket and thoughts on midterm election

This week, NMSU grad student workers picket on campus. Scott Brocato talked with those speaking out. Also, we gain insight from the recent midterm election. KC Counts talks with political strategist Dr. Gabriela Vitela to learn more about the impact young people had on this recent election.
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
KRQE News 13

Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
KVIA

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 4 to December 10. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway...
KVIA

Migrants released into downtown El Paso; face cold, nowhere to turn for help

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. According to border officials, there have been 1,500 provisional releases in the El Paso sector since Nov. 4. The migrants are being released in downtown El Paso, leaving many without money...
KVIA

Pediatric beds at full capacity in El Paso as respiratory illness spikes

EL PASO, Texas -- The city's health authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, said that all of the staffed pediatric hospital beds in El Paso are at full capacity as respiratory illness spikes during the winter and holiday season. Dr. Ocaranza gave the update during a city council agenda review. He updated...

