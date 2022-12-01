Read full article on original website
NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green
UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
UTEP cruises past Northern New Mexico for sixth win of season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago, UTEP saw their five-game win streak come to an end. The worst part about it was that the Miners saw that streak get snapped by their Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State. On Saturday, UTEP bounced back with an expected 87-50 win over Northern New Mexico, […]
KVIA
NMSU top off a winning week off the field with a 65-3 win over Valparaiso on the field ahead of a bowl game
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies topped off a week full of wins off the field with a win on the field in their 65-3 demolition of FCS program Valparaiso on Senior Day. The Aggies were led by Quarterback Diego Pavia. The QB who won the Manning Award for Quarterback of the week for his performance against Liberty put on another scintillating show against Valpo.
New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego
SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
Pavia, NM State roll into bowl game with 65-3 win over Valparaiso on Senior Day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s football program won twice off the field this week. The Aggies made sure they went 3-for-3 on Saturday. NM State steamrolled FCS opponent Valparaiso 65-3 on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium, as quarterback Diego Pavia went 9-13 for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for […]
KVIA
Early reports suggest it will be Pitt vs. UCLA in 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
UPDATE - The Action Network's Brett McMurphy is reporting that it will be the Pittsburgh Panthers versus the 18th ranked UCLA Bruins in the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game. The Sun Bowl Association has yet to officially announce which two teams will be playing in El Paso...
KVIA
Hunt Foundation makes historic gift to UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- A $25 million donation made to the University of Texas at El Paso – the biggest gift in its 108-year history – will help transform the university’s renamed Woody L. Hunt College of Business into the best place for those wishing to teach, learn and research international trade and business, officials said Thursday.
Franklin finishes in 3rd place in McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record. Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win […]
KVIA
Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
KVIA
El Paso High School enters “secure operations” after report of “incident”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus. A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to...
KVIA
At 100, competitive bridge gives El Paso woman her competitive edge to longevity
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman turns 100 and celebrates by playing a game she loves. Ella Duncan plays competitive bridge, saying it keeps her mind sharp. Duncan came to El Paso as a military wife. She was a teacher for 36 years, 24 of them at Edgar...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- NMSU grad workers picket and thoughts on midterm election
This week, NMSU grad student workers picket on campus. Scott Brocato talked with those speaking out. Also, we gain insight from the recent midterm election. KC Counts talks with political strategist Dr. Gabriela Vitela to learn more about the impact young people had on this recent election.
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 4 to December 10. Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway...
KVIA
Migrants released into downtown El Paso; face cold, nowhere to turn for help
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. According to border officials, there have been 1,500 provisional releases in the El Paso sector since Nov. 4. The migrants are being released in downtown El Paso, leaving many without money...
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
KVIA
Pediatric beds at full capacity in El Paso as respiratory illness spikes
EL PASO, Texas -- The city's health authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, said that all of the staffed pediatric hospital beds in El Paso are at full capacity as respiratory illness spikes during the winter and holiday season. Dr. Ocaranza gave the update during a city council agenda review. He updated...
KVIA
Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announces the death of “Nana,” who was featured in many of its commercials
EL PASO, Texas -- The grandmother of car dealer Charlie Clark, who was featured prominently in many of his commercials and known across many regions of Texas, has died. Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced news of the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to may viewers as "Nana."
