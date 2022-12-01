Read full article on original website
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Police identify victim from deadly north Tulsa apartment complex stabbing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the victim from a deadly apartment complex stabbing that happened in north Tulsa early Sunday. Police say they responded to the Pioneer Plaza apartments near M.LK. Boulevard and John Hope Franklin Boulevard early Sunday morning and found 35-year-old Raul Salgado dead in the third floor stairwell from stab wounds.
Oklahoma Game Wardens arrest 2 felons after finding illegal deer head
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested two men they call "notorious wildlife violators". Game Wardens found Dustin Higgins and Darrell Gregory near Foraker in Osage County last week. Wardens Larry Green and Spencer Grace said the two convicted felons were in possession of a firearm, had no...
1 dead after overnight Tulsa apartment stabbing, suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person has died following a stabbing at an apartment complex near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and East Jasper Street, Tulsa police say. On Dec. 4 around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to find one man dead from a stab wound. The suspect, 56-year-old Troy Decker, was...
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with four counts of first degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case...
Tulsa police arrest convicted felon on gun, illegal drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a convicted felon after finding him in possession of a gun and a large amount of fentanyl. Officers say they were called to a gas station near Sheridan and I-244 to investigate a stolen car. Police approached the car Jajuan...
Tulsa police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing case after standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a homicide suspect after a standoff Sunday afternoon. Police said the standoff occurred at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo. The suspect arrested is 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. TPD has been searching for Torres since Wednesday.
Man suspected of killing 4 Okmulgee men expected in court
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The man suspected of murdering four Okmulgee men is expected to make his first court appearance Monday since returning from Florida. Murder charges have not yet been filed against Joseph Kennedy, but a new affidavit revealed what authorities believe to be the timeline of events leading up to the discovery of the men's bodies.
City of Broken Arrow shares map of holiday lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To help people see all of the best holiday lights at homes and businesses, the City of Broken Arrow put together an interactive map of all the brightest displays. The map, on the city's website, has around 20 different displays. Residents can submit their displays...
Sleeping boyfriend stabbed in neck, suspect calls 911 to report himself, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Nov. 28 just before midnight, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the Budget Inn near I-44 and Highway 75 for a domestic stabbing call. The suspect, Eryck Pippin, called 911 and reported himself, TPD says. Police say when they arrived, they found Pippin on...
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns community of circulating scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a scam circulating around the town. They say unknown people are calling from a number, 918-304-6173, wanting to speak with individuals about upcoming jury duty. The scammers claim that the victims have a warrant and...
Tulsa area law enforcement makes holiday season brighter for at-risk youth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area law enforcement agencies are making spirits bright this holiday season with "Shop with a Cop" on Saturday morning. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Department and the Bixby Police Department partnered with the Bixby Rotary Club to host a shopping spree at Bixby's Walmart. The Rotary...
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Catoosa community gathers for lighting of 30-foot Winterfest tree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last weekend it was the blue whale, Saturday crowds gathered as Catoosa officially lit the Christmas tree. This tree stands 30 feet tall and is a live one the city got from Georgia last year. Since they don't cut one down, it will keep growing...
Father, daughter arrested, accused of attempting to cash stolen checks in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and his daughter on Thursday for allegedly attempting to cash stolen checks. Police said they responded to a check-cashing business near 12th and Garnett for a report of fraud. An employee told officers James Miller came into the business attempting...
AAA Oklahoma offers free battery tests for drivers ahead of holiday travels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma helped drivers prepare their cars for their next holiday road trip. The Tulsa office on Cherry Street hosted an open house Saturday. Roadside rescue team members offered to test batteries so people would know how much longer they had before it would go out on them.
Muskogee Saint Francis breaks ground on $150 million hospital expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee broke ground on a major expansion project Saturday. The project will include the construction of a new patient bed tower, a new lobby and chapel, new intensive care units and more. Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee President Michele Keeling and Muskogee...
Friends of Oklahoma musician Jake Flint discuss his legacy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last Sunday, Oklahoma musician Jake Flint married the love of his life. Eight days later, his friends and family will attend his funeral. It’s hard to find anyone who would say an unkind word about Jake Flint. One of his close friends told NewsChannel 8 that his greatest impact on Tulsa’s music scene was his presence.
Sperry community mourns loss of police captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Town of Sperry Mayor Debra Burch announced on Facebook that part-time Captain Scott Henderson has passed. "Scott came to our police department when we need it the most and we are so grateful for the time he spent with us. He offered experience and support," Burch said.
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
