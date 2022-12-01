Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
III vs. ACN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consulting Services sector have probably already heard of Information Services Group (III) and Accenture (ACN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
NASDAQ
1 Thing Investors Must Know About Dividend Stocks (and 3 Great Dividend Stocks)
The payout ratio is one of the most important metrics investors need to look at in dividend stocks. A low payout ratio means the dividend has room to grow and a company has money to reinvest in the business. Knowing this ratio could save investors a lot of headaches in dividend investing.
NASDAQ
What Makes Asure Software Inc (ASUR) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Valero (VLO) is an Attractive Investment Bet
Valero Energy Corporation VLO has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness earnings growth of 909.6% this year. What’s Favoring the Stock?. Valero is a best-in-class oil refiner involved in...
NASDAQ
If You Invested $5,000 in Wells Fargo in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
The large U.S. bank Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has had a chaotic last couple of years. Since 2016, the bank has been dealing with the fallout of the phony-accounts scandal, in which employees at the bank opened millions of credit card and bank accounts without the consent of its customers.
NASDAQ
South Pacific Resources Gains 18%
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
NASDAQ
Entergy (ETR) Up 6.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Entergy (ETR). Shares have added about 6.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Entergy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December
You can find lots of free investing ideas. Just look pretty much anywhere online. The quality of the suggestions you'll find will vary quite a bit, though. But there's one free source of investing ideas that is definitely top tier: the quarterly regulatory filings of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). These filings reveal exactly which stocks Warren Buffett -- one of the greatest investors of all time -- has been buying and selling lately.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Why Is MGIC (MTG) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MGIC Investment (MTG). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MGIC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is Equinix (EQIX) Up 19.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Equinix (EQIX). Shares have added about 19.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Equinix due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Despite trading on U.S. exchanges, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) are headquartered internationally, offering investors access to the global markets. While these three businesses have grown their sales between 34% and 63% over the last year, their share prices have dropped dramatically over the...
NASDAQ
This Industrial Stock Looks Dirt Cheap. Is It a Buy?
Sometimes, when someone is looking for investment ideas and scanning stock screeners, a few companies stand out among their peers in peculiar ways. The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is one of those peculiar oddities. Its stock trades at a deep discount to its chemical manufacturing peers, and it's one of the few companies in this industry with a dividend yield above 3%. Moreover, it has a portfolio of specialty chemicals aligned with many long-term global growth trends.
NASDAQ
Top Investing Trends of 2022
The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value...
Comments / 0