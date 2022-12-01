Read full article on original website
todaynftnews.com
Internet browser Mozilla announces acquisition of Active Replica; Goes all-in on metaverse
In a recent announcement, the legendary web developer and internet browser Mozilla made an announcement regarding the acquisition of Active Replica as a segment of its Hubs creator ecosystem in order to enhance digital experiences in the metaverse. Active Replica, an immersive experience developer, is joining the Hubs creator platform...
Metaverse offers challenges, possibilities for future of retail
Since the term was coined, the idea of the metaverse has remained more of a fictional concept than a scientific one. However, with technological advancements in recent years, the metaverse has become more tangible.
Cult of Mac
Apple rebrands its mixed-reality operating system as ‘xrOS’
Apple reportedly changed the name of the operating system that will power its upcoming mixed-reality headset. Previously referred to as “realityOS,” Apple now calls the operating system “xrOS.”. This internal change is another sign of Apple ramping up work on the headset ahead of its official launch.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
CNET
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Facebook Messenger Just Got An Update — Instead Of Emoji, Use Avatar For Quick Reactions
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook Messenger now allows users to interact with friends and family through in-action avatars. What Happened: On Friday, social media consultant Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share a few screenshots of a new Messenger feature that enables users to set quick reactions in chats to an avatar instead of an emoji.
makeuseof.com
How to Combine All Your Streaming Services Into One: 7 Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having so many streaming services at your fingertips is a gift. Consuming content is so easy—whatever title you come up with, you'll likely discover it on one of the various platforms available. But therein lies a problem.
Business Insider
How to delete or deactivate your Apple ID account
You can delete your Apple ID from Apple's Data and Privacy website. Once an Apple ID account is deleted, you'll lose access to a number of services and saved content. Deactivating your account is a temporary alternative to permanently deleting your Apple ID. While an Apple ID is essential for...
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
The Verge
Meta is expanding its use of AI face scanning to verify users’ age on Facebook Dating
Facebook is testing ways for people to verify their age when using the platform’s dating app, including using an AI face scanning tool. In a blog post today, Meta announced it would start prompting users on Facebook Dating to verify that they’re over 18 if the platform suspects a user is underage (you must be over 18 to use the dating service). Users can then confirm their age either by submitting a copy of their ID or by uploading a selfie video, which Facebook shares a portion of with a third-party company. Meta says the company, Yoti, uses facial features to estimate a user’s age without identifying them.
The 7 best apps for all your group chats
iMessage works great—until one of your friends decides to cross to the Android side of the street. Daniel Korpai / UnsplashMessaging multiple people at once is not difficult if you have the right app.
marktechpost.com
Google AI Introduces An Important Natural Language Understanding (NLU) Capability Called Natural Language Assessment (NLA)
Everything a person learns, for example, a child learning to walk or a person learning to play guitar, requires assessment. Our educators and coaches mostly play this role. These interactions are unique in terms of their characteristics that set them apart from other forms of dialogue. This assessment is also required in the field of Natural Language processing. But, due to its relative freedom and infrequent adherence to rigid rules for computing spelling, syntax, and semantics, natural language input presents significant difficulty for assessment. This field is yet to be researched properly.
TechCrunch
Twelve Labs lands $12M for AI that understands the context of videos
To solve this problem, Lee, alongside friends from the tech industry, built a cloud service for video search and understanding. It became Twelve Labs, which went on to raise $17 million in venture capital — $12 million of which came from a seed extension round that closed today. Radical Ventures led the extension with participation from Index Ventures, WndrCo, Spring Ventures, Weights & Biases CEO Lukas Biewald and others, Lee told TechCrunch in an email.
From Dogecoin to Twitter: The Making of the Everything App
Depending on whom you ask, Elon is either an egotistical villain or a savior. He is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of about 200 Billion. Well, with that kind of money it becomes easy to create products that have a direct impact on people’s daily lives- with huge repercussions.
9to5Mac
Apple reportedly blocked Coinbase Wallet iOS app update for offering NFTs without in-app purchases
Non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs, are becoming increasingly popular. Yet Apple still doesn’t seem very open to this idea, at least not when these NFTs are sold inside iOS apps without using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. And this is what happened with Coinbase Wallet, which allegedly had its latest update denied in the App Store because of the NFTs feature.
AdWeek
Meta Begins Rolling Out Age Verification Tools for Facebook Dating in the US
Meta is bringing some of the age verification tools it has been using on Instagram to Facebook Dating. Three options were introduced for U.S. Instagrammers in June to verify that they were old enough to use the platform: uploading accepted forms of identification, such as a driver’s license or other form of identification card; uploading a video selfie; and a social vouching option that enabled users to ask mutual followers to confirm their age.
thenewscrypto.com
Opera Crypto Browser Unveils its New NFT Minting Tool
No platform usage fees in Opera to explore the NFT market. Even users who have no prior knowledge of Web3 can use the NFT minting tool. Opera Crypto Browser, the world’s first multi-platform Web3 browser, revealed that it has teamed up with Alteon LaunchPad to make it simple for newbies to the Web3 or NFT arena to mint NFTs. Users will have access to a feature that allows them to drop media files in the browser, then converts the files into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by drafting a smart contract and uploading them to a blockchain.
TechCrunch
Facebook to now test age verification tech on Facebook Dating in the US
As regulators put increased pressure on online companies to enact minor protections, Meta has been investing in various age identification technologies that rely on AI. While Meta hasn’t fully detailed what sort of signals it looks for to help it make a determination about someone’s age, it has previously said it may scan things like user’s birthday posts, as friends often comment with the poster’s real age in their responses. Meta is already testing this technology on Instagram after having prompted users to begin providing their birthday last year. This summer, it began asking some U.S. users to provide their ID or a video selfie if they said they were 18 or older.
Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience
Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
