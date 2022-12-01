Read full article on original website
Related
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Markets Insider
Dow tumbles 483 points as economic data strengthens the case for more Fed hawkishness
Monday's data points, along with Friday's jobs report, helped build the case for the Fed to stay aggressive at next week's meeting of the FOMC.
Mortgage rates dropping as interest hikes could soon slow: Freddie Mac
The average 30-year mortgage interest rate dropped once more this week, but economic uncertainty is bringing down homebuyer demand. Here’s what to do to lower your rate.
e-cryptonews.com
Michael O’Rourke of Pocket Network on Blockchain Relays and the DeFi Ecosystem
Blockchain relays are a relatively unknown component of decentralized infrastructure within ecosystems. Their importance, however, is critical to the functionality and security of the networks they serve. Many of the failed hacking attempts within the cryptocurrency space were protected by these middleware products that keep blockchains running. Rather than move...
Comments / 0