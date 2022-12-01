ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opinion: Forget the score, Caleb Williams is the Heisman winner

It’s been 17 years since a Heisman Trophy has been placed on the shelves of Heritage Hall – and 18 since it was a trophy that USC didn’t have to give back. That Heisman-less streak will end this year. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams cemented himself solely in that position at the end of the regular season.
USC’s offensive outburst in final three minutes propels them to victory over Oregon State

In a game where USC led for just five minutes, the Trojans bore down defensively in the final frames to narrowly escape Oregon State 63-62. “We played some really great defense in the second half,” head coach Andy Enfield said. “Really proud of our players for staying mentally tough and making the plays that we had to make.”
Trojans unable to secure NCAA Championship victory over Cal

Heading into Sunday’s NCAA Championship matchup with the No. 2 Cal Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif., the Trojans had all the momentum. Thursday’s quarterfinal game was not close — the No. 1 USC Trojans handily defeated the No. 9 Princeton Tigers 11-8. Following some excellent second-half defense, the Trojans rode senior driver Marcus Longton’s four goals to a victory and a showdown with the crosstown No. 3 UCLA Bruins in the semifinals.
USC women’s volleyball falls in second round of NCAA Tournament

It had been three years since USC women’s volleyball last participated in the NCAA Tournament, a run that culminated in a second-round sweep by Baylor in 2019. This season, the Trojans met a similar fate. They took all three sets on Friday in the first round against High Point before No. 3 seed Ohio State swept USC in Saturday’s second round.
Revenge not served for Trojans in Pac-12 Championship Game

On week one of the college football season, the task could not be more clear: win them all, and you’re in. A one-point loss at Utah on Oct. 15 thrust USC’s fate into the hands of the committee, and just as destiny had finally been delivered back to Southern California, the boogeyman from Salt Lake City returned to send the Trojans’ playoff fate right back to a meeting room in Grapevine, Texas.
Despite the loss, USC football is officially back

The result of Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship game didn’t matter. It was already set in stone. USC is back. It sounds pretty shameless — especially after a demoralizing, soul-crushing, life-draining 47-24 loss at the hands of Utah, one which killed the Trojans’ College Football Playoff chances — but it remains true.
In conversation with the protesters at the Urumqi Fire Vigil

Many USC students gathered at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a candlelight vigil held in remembrance of the Urumqi Fire’s victims. The attendees ranged from protestors holding signs and chanting slogans against China’s “zero-Covid” policy to quiet observers holding candles as they stood outside the crowd.

