Police searching for missing hiker in Chesterfield

By Kate Wilkinson, Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chesterfield Police said they’re looking for an older man from central Massachusetts, and last check still has not been found.

Chesterfield Police told 22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson that the hiker was last seen on Bates Road off Fuller Road in Chesterfield. Police are searching the densely wooded area in Chesterfield and Goshen with the help of K-9s.

22News was there Thursday as multiple agencies searched Fuller and Bates roads. Chesterfield Police said they began the search around 6pm Wednesday night. A person close with the hiker received a phone call from the hiker saying he was lost in the woods.

The search, now nearly 24 hours long, spans across a heavily wooded area, and authorities are taking multiple approaches involving police dogs, the state’s department of fire services, special operations, state police, and multiple sheriff departments including Hampden County.

MAP: Bates & Fuller Roads in Chesterfield

This is still an evolving situation. 22News contacted Massachusetts State Police and is waiting to hear back. The story will be updated as soon as additional information is released.

