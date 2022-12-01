Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 5 years for groping girls in the Loop
Chicago — A Chicago man has been sentenced to five years for allegedly groping young girls as they shopped with adults in the Loop in July 2020. Michael Garrett, 33, initially denied touching two girls but later admitted “his energy may have touched them,” a prosecutor said during his initial bail hearing. Garrett has now pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13. Prosecutors dropped a second identical charge.
cwbchicago.com
3-year-old shot himself inside home where 7-time felon was on electronic monitoring for a gun case: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a seven-time felon with a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case had another gun in the house where he was on electronic monitoring, and his 3-year-old son shot himself with it on Thursday evening. Milton Scott, 34, was ordered held without bail Saturday by...
No bail for man accused of shooting another in head outside Advocate Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge has ordered no bail for the man accused of shooting another in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Saturday morning. Prosecutors Sunday said it was right out of the emergency room where Marques Rose, 36, shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. They say he was out on bond for another felony and has five felony convictions, including gun charges and burglaries. Prosecutors say both Rose and the victim had been at a big gathering on 87th and Vincennes earlier in the evening. After two...
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
fox32chicago.com
After his 3-year-old son found a gun and shot himself, Chicago dad lied to police, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Chicago father is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly lied to police about a shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded last week in Austin. Milton Scott, 34, was holding on to a gun for a friend Thursday night at a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue when he left his son unattended and the boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg, Assistant State’s Attorney Gail Bembnister said at Scott’s initial court appearance Saturday.
Man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot by carjackers in Chicago's Clearing neighborhood Sunday evening. It happened in the Lou Malnati's parking lot near Midway International Airport. According to the Chicago Police Department, the 34-year-old victim was inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue just before 8 p.m. when he was approached by "multiple male offenders" with guns, who demanded his vehicle. The victim and one of the attackers got into a fight outside the vehicle when one of the attackers shot the victim in the abdomen multiple itmes. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police are searching for multiple suspects. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
14 Chicago robberies reported across city over the weekend prompts warning from police
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
cwbchicago.com
3 guns, cash, suspected cocaine found during electronic monitoring ‘compliance check’ at man’s home: sheriff’s office
Chicago — Officials say they found a cache of guns, drugs, and cash inside a Humboldt Park home where a five-time felon was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for Class X armed habitual criminal charges. Tavaris Monroe, 30, is now charged with two more counts of the same...
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
fox32chicago.com
No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
Suspect in Chicago freezer body case pleads not guilty
A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house where she lived has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying.
fox32chicago.com
4 killed, 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people were killed and at least 12 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. Two men were fatally shot and woman was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side. One man, 29, and the woman, 29, were traveling south in a vehicle about 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue when a person inside a beige SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the head, armpit and thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another driver, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where he died. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head, arm and back. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by carjackers in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the carjackers who shot a victim multiple times on Sunday night. The incident happened on South Cicero near 64th in West Lawn around 7:47 p.m. The victim, 34, was inside a vehicle when "multiple male offenders" came up with handguns and told him...
fox32chicago.com
Robbers targeting victims in Chicago's River North, Lincoln Park neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police said robbers are targeting people in River North and Lincoln Park. Police said three robbers have been approaching victims on the street and threatening them with handguns. They take off in a gray Honda or gray Nissan Murano. The robberies have happened on the:. 0-100 block...
