Santos on misses: 'Just gotta do my job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the year, Cairo Santos has been automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, the Bears kicker made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed on an extra point attempt. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a point-after try and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt.

21 HOURS AGO