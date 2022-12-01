Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders signs on as Colorado coach, then tells players to transfer in his first team meeting
Deion Sanders says he's ready to make changes at Colorado, and if the current players aren't on board, they should look to play elsewhere.
Aaron Rodgers Salutes Bears Fans After Win at Soldier Field
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd.
Justin Fields Explains Late-Game Interception in Loss Vs. Packers
CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Is Highest-Paid Coach in American Sports
Belichick's reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has plenty of things to worry about as head coach of the New England Patriots. Financial security isn't one of them. Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen shared a list of the highest-paid coaches in North...
Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
Jaire Alexander Watched Bears' N'Keal Harry Catch From Jumbotron
Jaire Alexander watched Harry catch from Jumbotron originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander watched Justin Fields throw the ball to N'Keal Harry down the sideline while defending him from the Jumbotron, according to the Green Bay Packers star corner. "Man, that was lucky. I was getting...
Why Bears Defense Proud of Performance Vs. Packers, Aaron Rodgers
Why Bears defense proud of performance vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears blew another lead on Sunday, as they went from up 13 points in the second quarter, to down nine by the time the clock hit triple zeroes. There was poor execution on offense and defense in the fourth quarter, again. And once again the Bears squandered an opportunity to mount a game-winning drive. But after the game, the locker room wasn’t despondent like it had been after the Lions game, or incredulous like it was after the loss to Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Instead, guys were generally upbeat.
49ers' Brock Purdy First Mr. Irrelevant to Throw TD Pass in NFL History
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact.
Bears' Head Coach Matt Eberflus Explains Late First Half Timeout
Matt Eberflus explains late first half timeout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With 23 seconds left before the first half, Aaron Jones lost a yard on a play the Packers ran on the Bears' side of the field, handing the Packers a tough fourth-down situation with little time left in the half.
NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Packers
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 13 of the NFL season saw the Super Bowl race rocked by a season-ending injury to another 49ers quarterback. When Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot broke during the second quarter of the 49ers’ win over...
Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Broken Foot Vs. Dolphins, Out for 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game.
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Green Bay Packers?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice this season. They defeated them at Lambeau Field during Week 2, and last Sunday at Soldier Field. "Competitive game, but didn't want to walk...
Bears' Cairo Santos on Missed Kicks: ‘Just Gotta Do My Job'
Santos on misses: 'Just gotta do my job' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For most of the year, Cairo Santos has been automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, the Bears kicker made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed on an extra point attempt. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a point-after try and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt.
