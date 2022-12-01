ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A timeless horror sequel that matched the quality of its predecessor continues to only get better with age

By Taylor Mansfield
 4 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man’ fans feel dumb after only just discovering the hidden secret of ‘Quantumania’

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are just mere months away from making their third theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been a solid four years since the last Ant-Man movie came out and a total of 10 Marvel movies have come and gone in the meantime. Thanos is dead, Black Widow is gone, and Tony Stark has been laid to rest. A lot has changed, which means there’s a lot riding on Phase 5 to kick this next phase of the MCU into overdrive after an exciting, but not altogether mind blowing, Phase 4. And you know what happens when you’re inundated with too much excitement? You start seeing things.
TVLine

Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Series Casts Revenge Vet as... Charlie Cox's New Love Interest?

Matt Murdock is getting a new series and… a new girlfriend? As reported by our sister pub Deadline, Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) is joining Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, as a possible love interest for Charlie Cox’s titular hero. Additionally, Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) is also boarding the ensemble, possibly as a new romantic squeeze for Vincent D’Onofrio’s returning mob boss Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin). Born Again‘s 18-episode first season, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), is set to bow on Disney+ in Spring 2024 — as part of...
wegotthiscovered.com

It turns out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ foreshadowed ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one major way, and nobody noticed

The Omnipotence City segment of Thor: Love and Thunder is widely viewed as a big missed opportunity (much like the movie itself for many, but that’s a conversation for another time). On top of Russell Crowe’s dubious OTT performance as Zeus, the scenes set in the home of the gods of every single pantheon failed to crossover with as many other MCU projects as they could’ve done. For instance, the Ennead from Moon Knight were absent.
wegotthiscovered.com

A look at the Kratos family tree in the ‘God of War’ games

The latest God of War outing concluded the Norse chapter of Kratos’ lengthy saga, bringing the story started in 2018’s God of War to a fitting conclusion. The visually stunning title brought Kratos and his son, Atreus, against several of the most recognizable figures in Norse mythology. As they cut their way through the Nine Realms, the father-son duo found themselves pitted against some of the most recognizable — and most dangerous — gods from Norse mythology.
wegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie refusing to give up on the DC romance she’s been pushing for years

Suicide Squad saw the first-ever live-action Harley Quinn, brought to life by Focus and The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie, the 32-year-old Australian who continues to make waves in the world of Hollywood. Ever since debuting as the Clown Princess of Crime, Robbie has been campaigning for one comic-canon DC couple to become official in the DCEU — and she won’t stop until it happens.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disgust follows ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ becoming third series to hit major Netflix milestone

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars the incomparable Evan Peters as notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, has hit a major Netflix milestone… and for a lot of people, that isn’t a good thing. South Korean survival drama Squid Game, which became an overnight sensation back in Sept. 2021, and Stranger Things 4, the fourth and penultimate season overall, are the only other Netflix Originals to reach such milestones.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Violent Night’ delivers exactly what was promised, but not much else

Based on both its premise and the creative talent involved, Violent Night comes to theaters bearing a certain set of expectations. The good news is that it meets them for the most part, with the R-rated festive actioner delivering all of the brutal violence and holiday cheer you could want. On the other side of the coin, it both gleefully embraces its outlandish premise, while still failing to maximize it to the fullest.
wegotthiscovered.com

A 15-year-old James Bond Easter egg is leaving fans desperate to see 007’s unlikeliest mission

Daniel Craig officially sung his swan song as MI6 agent 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die, leaving the spot wide open for someone else to take the reins. His run as Bond lasted over 15 years, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale in which he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Although Casino Royale isn’t as relevant nowadays as some of Craig’s more recent works, Bond fanatics are still noticing Easter eggs in Craigs Bond debut; one in particular even suggests that before sending off his resignation to M (Judi Dench), Bond made a request via email for… stationery.

