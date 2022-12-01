A timeless horror sequel that matched the quality of its predecessor continues to only get better with age

Read full article on original website
A top-tier superhero sequel that’s rarely been bettered feels the streaming heat all over again
As hard as it sounds to believe given how ubiquitous the franchise has become over the course of the last 15 years, the superhero genre was in fairly decent health before the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with X2: X-Men United (or X-Men 2, if you prefer) one of the best to emerge prior to Kevin Feige’s dominance of the artform.
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming
As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
A divisive billion-dollar hit ironically saved by the one thing everybody feared flees the streets on streaming
In the buildup to the release of Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin in the summer of 2019, the various trailers and TV spots had a lot of people utterly convinced that Will Smith’s Genie was going to single-handedly ruin the entire movie. Even the biggest star on the planet couldn’t...
‘Ant-Man’ fans feel dumb after only just discovering the hidden secret of ‘Quantumania’
Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are just mere months away from making their third theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been a solid four years since the last Ant-Man movie came out and a total of 10 Marvel movies have come and gone in the meantime. Thanos is dead, Black Widow is gone, and Tony Stark has been laid to rest. A lot has changed, which means there’s a lot riding on Phase 5 to kick this next phase of the MCU into overdrive after an exciting, but not altogether mind blowing, Phase 4. And you know what happens when you’re inundated with too much excitement? You start seeing things.
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Series Casts Revenge Vet as... Charlie Cox's New Love Interest?
Matt Murdock is getting a new series and… a new girlfriend? As reported by our sister pub Deadline, Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce) is joining Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, as a possible love interest for Charlie Cox’s titular hero. Additionally, Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) is also boarding the ensemble, possibly as a new romantic squeeze for Vincent D’Onofrio’s returning mob boss Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin). Born Again‘s 18-episode first season, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), is set to bow on Disney+ in Spring 2024 — as part of...
It turns out ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ foreshadowed ‘Wakanda Forever’ in one major way, and nobody noticed
The Omnipotence City segment of Thor: Love and Thunder is widely viewed as a big missed opportunity (much like the movie itself for many, but that’s a conversation for another time). On top of Russell Crowe’s dubious OTT performance as Zeus, the scenes set in the home of the gods of every single pantheon failed to crossover with as many other MCU projects as they could’ve done. For instance, the Ennead from Moon Knight were absent.
A look at the Kratos family tree in the ‘God of War’ games
The latest God of War outing concluded the Norse chapter of Kratos’ lengthy saga, bringing the story started in 2018’s God of War to a fitting conclusion. The visually stunning title brought Kratos and his son, Atreus, against several of the most recognizable figures in Norse mythology. As they cut their way through the Nine Realms, the father-son duo found themselves pitted against some of the most recognizable — and most dangerous — gods from Norse mythology.
An overconfident DC fan tells James Gunn to stay in his lane, gets absolutely destroyed by the co-CEO
James Gunn may have only been the co-CEO of DC Studios for little over a month, and a lot of that time has been spent promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has hit the ground running. Whether he’s directly responding to...
Action junkies still get an adrenaline rush from an all-time great that got one of the worst remakes ever
There’s at least a 50/50 chance that any attempt to remake a classic will end in disaster, and very few blockbuster reinventions have discovered that fact more brutally than 2015’s dismal Point Break. Kathryn Bigelow’s 1991 gem endures as an everlasting favorite that finds a fresh-faced Keanu Reeves...
Margot Robbie refusing to give up on the DC romance she’s been pushing for years
Suicide Squad saw the first-ever live-action Harley Quinn, brought to life by Focus and The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie, the 32-year-old Australian who continues to make waves in the world of Hollywood. Ever since debuting as the Clown Princess of Crime, Robbie has been campaigning for one comic-canon DC couple to become official in the DCEU — and she won’t stop until it happens.
‘The Witcher’ showrunner addresses backlash over Henry Cavill’s departure, begs fans to watch season 3
Even though we don’t know the reasons behind Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher, fans were more than happy to instantly point the finger of blame at showrunner Lauren Hissrich and the rest of the creative team. In fact, a petition launched shortly after the news broke that...
Disgust follows ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ becoming third series to hit major Netflix milestone
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars the incomparable Evan Peters as notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, has hit a major Netflix milestone… and for a lot of people, that isn’t a good thing. South Korean survival drama Squid Game, which became an overnight sensation back in Sept. 2021, and Stranger Things 4, the fourth and penultimate season overall, are the only other Netflix Originals to reach such milestones.
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
Review: ‘Violent Night’ delivers exactly what was promised, but not much else
Based on both its premise and the creative talent involved, Violent Night comes to theaters bearing a certain set of expectations. The good news is that it meets them for the most part, with the R-rated festive actioner delivering all of the brutal violence and holiday cheer you could want. On the other side of the coin, it both gleefully embraces its outlandish premise, while still failing to maximize it to the fullest.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
A 15-year-old James Bond Easter egg is leaving fans desperate to see 007’s unlikeliest mission
Daniel Craig officially sung his swan song as MI6 agent 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die, leaving the spot wide open for someone else to take the reins. His run as Bond lasted over 15 years, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale in which he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Although Casino Royale isn’t as relevant nowadays as some of Craig’s more recent works, Bond fanatics are still noticing Easter eggs in Craigs Bond debut; one in particular even suggests that before sending off his resignation to M (Judi Dench), Bond made a request via email for… stationery.
