Local football team in Orlando for U-10 Nationals
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Salt City Renegades are one of eight teams in the country still playing at their level. The squad of 10-and-under all-stars are in Orlando, Florida for the American Youth Football League National Championships. The Renegades won the east region title the weekend before Thanksgiving. They are now preparing to take […]
