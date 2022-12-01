Read full article on original website
Religiosity may be associated with abstinence in Latinx individuals with substance use disorders
1. In this randomized controlled trial, participants had high scores for past-year religiosity and lifetime religiosity. 2. Furthermore, in the cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) treatment group, religiosity was associated with a longer duration of abstinence. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Latinx adults with substance use disorders are at high risk...
Autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine in conjunction with standard treatment for glioblastoma may increase overall survival
1. Patients receiving autologous tumour lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccine (DCVax-L) had a 20% relative reduction in death risk. 2. DCVax-L appears safe, with only 5 of 2,151 (0.2%) doses resulting in serious adverse events. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The prognosis for glioblastoma is poor, as it remains...
Overall survival with triplet therapy in BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma
1. OS in triplet combination therapy (atezolizumab, vemurafenib, and cobimetinib) while numerally better, was not statistically improved when compared to treatment with just a BRAF inhibitor and a MEK inhibitor. 2. Grade 3-4 reactions occurred at similar rates between both groups, but there were some differences in the atezolizumab group...
Preclinical detectable phase for open-angle glaucoma estimated at 10 years
1. Based on a large Swedish cohort screened for open-angle glaucoma, the estimated preclinical detectable phase for glaucoma was estimated at 10.7 and 10.1 years by two different calculation methods. 2. The prevalence of open-angle glaucoma in the cohort was 1.3% at the time of screening, with an annual incidence...
Autoimmune encephalitis misdiagnosis in adults can lead to harm
1. In this retrospective multicenter study, among a total of 107 outpatients misdiagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis, correct diagnoses included functional neurologic disorder, neurodegenerative disease, primary psychiatric disease, and cognitive deficits from comorbidities and cerebral neoplasms. 2. Overinterpretation of positive serum antibodies and misinterpretation of functional/psychiatric or nonspecific cognitive dysfunction as...
