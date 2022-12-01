Read full article on original website
Nordstrom’s Beauty Director Shares the Top Beauty Gifts for Teens in 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to holiday shopping, it’s fair to say that teens are not always the easiest to find gifts for. Some constantly change their tastes, while others are just simply picky. But if you ask us, that’s completely okay! After all, we’ve all been there. Thankfully, you no longer have to think twice about the perfect gift. If beauty is their latest obsession, we’ve got the inside scoop on what your teen will really like this year. Nordstrom’s National Beauty Director Autumne West shared a few tips with SheKnows on the best beauty gifts for teens in 2022. And we guarantee you will get plenty of thanks and love you’s even after the holidays are over.
Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist On How To Copy Her Snatched Brows
Small but mighty, eyebrows play a large part in the way our faces look. While it may seem as though people have been paying a lot of attention to the care and maintenance of their eyebrows in recent years, the truth is that eyebrows have been an aesthetic obsession since antiquity. We've seen some of the absolute best and worst eyebrows trends in history rise and fall over time. Indeed, eyebrows can be dramatic, natural — or tragic.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
What Is Wardrobe Envy And How Does It Affect Your Friendships?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At one time or another, we're all driven by a need to "Keep up with the Joneses," a phrase which originated from a long-running Arthur R. "Pop" Momand comic strip (via The New York Times). However, Momand's work came prior to social media, an invention which has made besting your neighbors and, nowadays, your neighbor's neighbors, even more impossible. According to Nelson W Aldrich Jr, author of 1988's "Old Money: The Mythology of Wealth in America," envy is "the almost frantic sense of emptiness inside oneself, as if the pump of one's heart were sucking on air," per Psychology Today.
Why Adding Ashwagandha Powder To Your Coffee Will Give It A Healthy Boost
You might wake up in the mornings needing that extra boost to start your day. For many people, drinking coffee every morning covers the bases for this. In fact, coffee itself can offer many health benefits for your well being (via Healthline). The most obvious one is perhaps the fact that it can boost your energy levels because of its caffeine. It can also reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, coffee can also help improve your brain health, lower your risk of depression, help you with weight management, and even increase your expected life longevity.
Ariana Grande Adds A New Fragrance Duo To Her Acclaimed Beauty Portfolio
When it comes to celebrity forays into the beauty industry, Ariana Grande has found relative success with her business ventures. Her makeup line r.e.m. beauty, which had a space-themed launch, had good reviews from beauty editors/writers and reviewers alike, with the At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker and Midnight Shadows Metallic Gel Eyeshadow being stand-out products from the initial launch, via Elle.
How Does Asparagus Impact The Smell Of Your Pee?
If you're a Chris Evans or Jana Kramer fan, you may recall the bizarre (and embarrassing) "asparagus pee" story involving the pair, who dated briefly. The incident left many who don't indulge in the green veggie — and also some who do — wondering if eating asparagus does, in fact, change the smell of urine. WebMD confirms that it does, describing the odor as a sulfuric one. Some people compare it to the smell of rotten cabbage, as Healthline explains.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Y2K-Inspired Jelly Nails Are Coming Back In Style
When something becomes outdated, it's only a matter of time before it re-emerges back in style — even when we wish it wouldn't, like the dreaded low-rise jeans. But Y2K fashion staples are back with a vengeance. We're talking about mini skirts, head-to-toe denim, and velour tracksuits. The return...
Everything You Need To Know About Tenniscore
Gen Z is obsessed with aesthetics, coining terms like cottagecore and art ho to describe distinct styles and trends. Beyond fashion, aesthetics can include visual elements like art, decor, makeup, and even architecture. Sometimes, they encapsulate a certain lifestyle, as seen with the controversial "that girl" aesthetic. While the popularity...
How To Decorate For A Boy's Baby Shower
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A baby shower provides the perfect opportunity for friends and family of the parents-to-be to come together and prepare for a new addition to the family. Typically thrown by a close friend or relative, this party functions as both a celebration and a gift exchange, with the addition of party games and food.
Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet
Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
