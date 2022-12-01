Read full article on original website
Frances Eleanor Reintzel Dress
Frances Eleanor Dress, 84, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Midland. She was born on February 11, 1938, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of the late Clifton H. Reintzel Sr. and Mary Evelyn Singers Reintzel. Frances was preceded in death by two husbands, Samuel...
Thomas Maclyn Strickler
Thomas Maclyn Strickler, 82, of Shenandoah died Friday December 2, 2022 at his home. Born in Luray, Va. on May 7, 1940, he was the son of the late Elbert and Oneida Strickler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol Lee Strickler; his brothers Willis R. Strickler, D. Eugene Strickler, Howard Calvin Strickler.
Ellary Katherine Cubbage Owens
Ellary Katherine Cubbage Owens, 79, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on October 24, 1943, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Clyde Carson Cubbage and Edith Sevilla McCoy Cubbage. Ellary attended Ida Grove Gospel Chapel. On October 10, 1963, she married...
Page Lee Wood
Page Lee Wood, 66, of Luray, Va. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. He was born on Jan. 16, 1956. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Rileyville Gospel Church. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray,...
Woodstock beef cattle farmer elected to Farm Bureau board
~ Press release issued by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Woodstock beef cattle farmer Justin Pence was elected Nov. 30 to a three-year term on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. Elections of officers and directors were held during the VFBF 2022 Annual Meeting of Voting Delegates. As a...
Drive-thru service?
December 4, 1986 — A Shenandoah man, who apparently hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, drove his car through the right front window of the Shenandoah High’s Dairy on U.S. 340 Monday morning. No one was injured in the accident which caused over $4,000 damage to...
Stanley Christmas parade set for 6 p.m. Saturday followed by tree lighting at Ed Good Memorial Park
STANLEY — The Town of Stanley will host its annual Christmas parade along Main Street beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will be followed by a tree lighting at Ed Good Memorial Park. Santa will be available for photos, and sing-a-longs to Christmas music are planned. Food, drinks and fire pits will be available as well.
