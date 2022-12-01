ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember That Time The Pontiac Silverdome Hosted the 1994 World Cup?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, soccer fans across the globe have turned their attention to the action in Qatar. Although Team USA was eliminated over the weekend in a tough loss against the Netherlands, there's still plenty of fierce competition ahead to see who will make it to the World Cup finals scheduled for December 18, 2022.
Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars

Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
Jackson County Fair: A Michigan Favorite From 1853 to the 2000s

When the Jackson County Agricultural society presented the first county fair in October 1853, it was mainly just that: a focus on agriculture. Pigs. Cows. Horses. Crops. No entertainment whatsoever. That first fair was set up on what is now Blackman Park at Jackson & Main streets. The current fairgrounds...
Roseville Police Looking For Diaper Thief & Community Won’t Help

There seems to be footage floating around the internet from camera stills taken at the Meijer on Little Mack, showing a woman walking out of Meijer with a cart overfilled with boxes of Snuggies Diapers. The Roseville Police posted the photos on their Facebook page, showing the woman and her getaways with a description:
Easy to Spot, Detroit Area Music Venue’s Theme is Bright Pink

A new music venue recently opened in the Detroit area. But, don't look for a sign pointing you in the right direction. The venue, Big Pink, has no signage. Instead, you'll need to look for the distinctive pink lights shining from the exterior of the building. I learned about this...
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K

Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
