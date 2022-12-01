ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brendan Fraser’s action hero experience came in surprisingly handy for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser is known for his versatile acting skills and the ability to capture audience members’ attention with every single character he portrays. Many would recognize Fraser for his starring roles in action films George of the Jungle, The Mummy franchise, The Journey to the Center of the Earth franchise, etc.
Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained

Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.
Review: ‘Violent Night’ delivers exactly what was promised, but not much else

Based on both its premise and the creative talent involved, Violent Night comes to theaters bearing a certain set of expectations. The good news is that it meets them for the most part, with the R-rated festive actioner delivering all of the brutal violence and holiday cheer you could want. On the other side of the coin, it both gleefully embraces its outlandish premise, while still failing to maximize it to the fullest.
James Gunn debunks a popular fan theory over Star-Lord’s hidden family history

Fan theories run rampant online, especially when it comes to the Marvel fan community. However, when it comes to the case of Peter Quill aka Starlord’s family past, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, is setting the record straight. Gunn is probably one of the most active Marvel...
A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.
A universally-hated horror that still recouped its budget 30 times over at the box office hides a secret on streaming

It would be stating the obvious to say that horror is about as critically bulletproof as a genre can get, but sometimes even the staunchest of supporters can’t reasonably defend an awful example of would-be cinematic spookery. Truth or Dare is one shining example, but being universally trashed didn’t do a thing to stop the movie from becoming a massive success.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
A look at the Kratos family tree in the ‘God of War’ games

The latest God of War outing concluded the Norse chapter of Kratos’ lengthy saga, bringing the story started in 2018’s God of War to a fitting conclusion. The visually stunning title brought Kratos and his son, Atreus, against several of the most recognizable figures in Norse mythology. As they cut their way through the Nine Realms, the father-son duo found themselves pitted against some of the most recognizable — and most dangerous — gods from Norse mythology.
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval

For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
‘Ant-Man’ fans feel dumb after only just discovering the hidden secret of ‘Quantumania’

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne are just mere months away from making their third theatrical debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been a solid four years since the last Ant-Man movie came out and a total of 10 Marvel movies have come and gone in the meantime. Thanos is dead, Black Widow is gone, and Tony Stark has been laid to rest. A lot has changed, which means there’s a lot riding on Phase 5 to kick this next phase of the MCU into overdrive after an exciting, but not altogether mind blowing, Phase 4. And you know what happens when you’re inundated with too much excitement? You start seeing things.
The secret remake that ignited an unstoppable franchise hijacks the streaming Top 10

A rookie cop gets sent undercover to infiltrate a notorious gang responsible for a string of high-profile heists, led by a charismatic leader surrounded by followers he’s become so close with, they’re almost family. The untested officer becomes so enamored with their world that he gets welcomed into the crew, only to find himself torn between solving the case or letting his newfound comrades walk. Are we talking about The Fast and the Furious, or Point Break? Answers on a postcard.
Disgust follows ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ becoming third series to hit major Netflix milestone

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars the incomparable Evan Peters as notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, has hit a major Netflix milestone… and for a lot of people, that isn’t a good thing. South Korean survival drama Squid Game, which became an overnight sensation back in Sept. 2021, and Stranger Things 4, the fourth and penultimate season overall, are the only other Netflix Originals to reach such milestones.

