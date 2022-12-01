Read full article on original website
Rodgers salutes Bears fans after win at Soldier Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. After Christian Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown to eclipse a win over the Bears – which lifted the Packers to the most franchise wins of all time over the Bears – Rodgers saluted the crowd.
10 observations: LaVine breakout wasted in loss to Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls closed a rather grueling early-season six-game road swing with a 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Bulls went 2-4 on the aforementioned trip to drop their record on the...
CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
SACRAMENTO — When reporters entered the postgame locker room following the Chicago Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings that concluded a 2-4 trip on Sunday, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan sat side by side, talking. LaVine had scored a season-high 41 points throughout a feisty performance that...
When was the last time the Bears beat the Packers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have beaten the Chicago Bears twice this season. They defeated them at Lambeau Field during Week 2, and last Sunday at Soldier Field. "Competitive game, but didn't want to walk...
