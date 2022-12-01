ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Lights Run in Glendale to benefit West Valley kids

 4 days ago

A West Valley-based running group is planning a Holiday Lights Run to benefit a good cause.

The Tortoise and Hare Squad will take up a running/walking tour of Glendale holiday lights in a 2-to-3ish-mile course. The run goes from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The event will start at Tortoise & Hare Sports, at 17570 N. 75th Ave., Suite 605, in Glendale.

There will be hot cocoa and cookies at the finish. Participants are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater and be entered to win raffle prizes.

In order to keep the event as safe as possible, organizers require a blinky light, reflective vest, face mask and responsible physical distancing. The event is limited to 100 participants.

Cost to register is $14, and proceeds from the Holiday Lights Run go to providing good shoes to West Valley kids in Title 1 schools.

Click here to register.

