Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas tourism roars back in October
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tourism officials say Las Vegas is making a comeback after hitting huge numbers in October. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said 3.6 M visitors made their way to Las Vegas. Nearing the same number met in October 2019. Officials say the driving force...
news3lv.com
Couple on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America makes stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty journey for a couple came to a stop in Las Vegas. Judy and Mike McNamara are on a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America. Over the weekend, the couple visited two out of the three locations in Southern Nevada. The couple...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
news3lv.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to Las Vegas. The famous rock band announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, Live Nation announced Monday. St. Vincent and King Princess will be guests for the performance.
news3lv.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales returned to Downtown Summerlin. On Saturday, the team of eight horses made an appearance as grand marshals of the holiday parade. The Budweiser team said it's always fun to show the public just how amazing these horses are. "You know, when...
news3lv.com
Where to donate in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community? Check out some of the events in the valley that are accepting donations. A Las Vegas toy drive has rolled out its version of the classic with "The 12 Days of Giving." Toys collected will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. Optic Gallery locations will be collecting donations. Visit their website to find a location near you.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
news3lv.com
Westgate Resort seeks housekeeping, food, security positions in career fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Westgate Las Vegas is looking to hire new positions in its upcoming career fair. The resort is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Concierge Lounge. The company will be conducting onsite interviews and hiring for...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs participate in WingZone eating contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — WingZone brought the heat for the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. Nine players took part in a wing-eating contest on Friday to mark the team's hard work leading up to the first-ever season of lacrosse. The team chomped down on nuclear habanero and mango fire wings.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast works as a barista
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We have a new challenge!. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wanted to see if News 3's Chloe Koast has what it takes to be a barista for a day. She went to Funny Library to serve up some coffee beverages and have a "latte" fun. Have...
news3lv.com
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
news3lv.com
3 new Intermountain Healthcare clinics opening in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada seniors will now be able to experience convenient access to quality health care with the opening of three new Intermountain Healthcare clinics on Dec. 5. All three locations are Intermountain myGeneration clinics specializing in primary care for those 65 years of age and...
news3lv.com
Board of Regents approves fees to fund UNLV student newspaper
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV journalists will not have to stop the press after securing enough funding to keep the paper going. The Nevada Board of Regents approved a student fee to help fund The Scarlet and Gray Free Press. When the Las Vegas Review-Journal announced it would cut...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
news3lv.com
First-ever Korean pop-up shop hosted at Container Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever Korean pop-up shop wrapped up its final day at Container Park. Fans enjoyed exclusive merchandise, live music, and performances from local dance crews. The local K-pop community continues to grow following the success of the BTS takeover back in April. "I think the...
news3lv.com
Tony Hsieh Estate up for sale over two years after death
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A decision has been made on what to do with Tony Hsieh's Estate two years after his unexpected death. According to a spokesperson, the estate made the decision to "initiate a marketing process and offer for sale some of the real estate it holds in downtown Las Vegas to allow potential new owners to carry on what Tony started, accelerate momentum, and continue to spur development and growth in the area."
news3lv.com
Crash involving 2 bicyclists closes intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash in the east valley. On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., authorities reported to a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis. Authorities said the two people riding the bicycle were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley students affected by computer course error get class, exam options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students affected by an error in a computer course required for high school graduation now have the option to satisfy the half-credit by either an in-person course or an exam. The new options are outlined in a letter from a Clark County School District deputy...
Comments / 0