ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Report: Brownsville ranks last for dating opportunities for singles

By Steven Masso
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S97Cr_0jU567Tv00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new report ranks Brownsville last in dating opportunities among 182 U.S. cities.

Several Texas cities were featured in a ranking of the best and worst cities for single people, but Brownsville did not measure up well, falling to near rock bottom overall (180 out of 182 cities) in WalletHub’s list titled “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles” — and at last place (182 out of 182 cities) for dating opportunities.

Talk about getting swiped left.

The list was compiled by measuring 36 key indicators of “dating-friendliness” for the cities.

“Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal,” the post by WalletHub stated.

The study features a score comprised of categories featuring economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

Only Glendale, California, and Warwick, Rhode Island, scored lower overall than Brownsville did.

It wasn’t all bad for single Texans, as Austin ranked No. 7 on the list and Lubbock was in the top third at No. 57.

The highest scores on the list were recorded by Seattle, Madison and Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy