Report: Brownsville ranks last for dating opportunities for singles

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new report ranks Brownsville last in dating opportunities among 182 U.S. cities.

Several Texas cities were featured in a ranking of the best and worst cities for single people, but Brownsville did not measure up well, falling to near rock bottom overall (180 out of 182 cities) in WalletHub’s list titled “2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles” — and at last place (182 out of 182 cities) for dating opportunities.

Talk about getting swiped left.

The list was compiled by measuring 36 key indicators of “dating-friendliness” for the cities.

“Our data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal,” the post by WalletHub stated.

The study features a score comprised of categories featuring economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

Only Glendale, California, and Warwick, Rhode Island, scored lower overall than Brownsville did.

It wasn’t all bad for single Texans, as Austin ranked No. 7 on the list and Lubbock was in the top third at No. 57.

The highest scores on the list were recorded by Seattle, Madison and Denver.