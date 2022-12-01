ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Colorado man gets federal prison time for stalking Texas woman

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nmw6Z_0jU55nNh00

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Colorado man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of stalking and threatening a Matagorda County woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country.

Moses Cano, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 20, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown ordered Cano to serve 46 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard how the victim was still emotionally distraught about Cano, has changed how she interacts with others and has moved. Judge Brown heard that the victim chose not to be present at the hearing so not to give Cano the satisfaction of seeing her again.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted Cano, while on supervised release, would not be able to contact the victim directly or indirectly or contact any of her friends or family that he knows based on their relationship.

Cano and the victim dated for a brief amount of time. At the end of that relationship, Cano made threats to her if she did not agree to come to Colorado with him, prosecutors said. The victim refused.

In retaliation, he then sent sexually explicit images of the victim to her place of employment and several of her friends.

At the time of his plea, he admitted he took over her Facebook account and used it to send the images and other messages to her contacts, prosecutors said. In distress, the victim contacted authorities.

Cano will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sherri L. Zack prosecuted the case.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas man receives over five years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
NBC News

Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker

LA VISTA, Neb. — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation.
CBS Denver

Man wanted in connection with possible murder in Texas arrested in Thornton

A man wanted in connection with a possible murder in Texas has been arrested in Thornton. Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Austin, Texas. The investigation began on Halloween night in Austin. It was the last time Justin Haden, 34, was heard from. Authorities said that Haden's family the police for a welfare check. Officers didn't find anyone in his apartment, but did see what they thought were red wine stains on the wall next to the bed. According to the warrant, a private investigator saw the same stains which he believed to be blood. Officers returned and confirmed the blood to be human and suspected that Haden was no longer alive. The investigation led them to Roberts who was seen on surveillance video with Haden. Detectives also said that Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment with a large tote bag that police believe contained Haden's body. A body was found near Ronald Reagan and Interstate 35 in Jarrell and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if it is Haden. Roberts has been charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse so far. 
NBC News

Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show

A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
fourstateshomepage.com

Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row

OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A California man living in Texas was recently sentenced in Amarillo Federal Court for a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court. On Tuesday, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Robert […]
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen's death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only suspect arrested in connection with the killing of Vanessa Guillén at a Texas military base in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that included helping dispose of the soldier's body near Fort Hood.Cecily Aguilar, 24, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Aguilar faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.According to federal and state...
Panhandle Post

Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy