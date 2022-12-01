ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Miracle on 5th Street Returns to Downtown Austin for Sixth Year

Save room on your holiday calendar for the sixth annual Miracle on 5th Street. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar franchise has once again set up shop at The Eleanor, turning the event space into a two-story winter wonderland open to all ages through Dec. 27. The concept, which now boasts...
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Austin to get tallest apartment building outside NYC

Bless their heart — Texas is fixin’ to rival New York City’s skyline. The Lone Star State — where everything is bigger — is looking to erect a superlative-worthy skyscraper set to measure among the tallest in the US. This month, developer Wilson Capital announced...
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming

If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits

Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday

Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
