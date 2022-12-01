Read full article on original website
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
tribeza.com
Miracle on 5th Street Returns to Downtown Austin for Sixth Year
Save room on your holiday calendar for the sixth annual Miracle on 5th Street. The Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar franchise has once again set up shop at The Eleanor, turning the event space into a two-story winter wonderland open to all ages through Dec. 27. The concept, which now boasts...
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Austin to get tallest apartment building outside NYC
Bless their heart — Texas is fixin’ to rival New York City’s skyline. The Lone Star State — where everything is bigger — is looking to erect a superlative-worthy skyscraper set to measure among the tallest in the US. This month, developer Wilson Capital announced...
Dueling Taylor parades see silent night instead of Christmas clash
Several entries were from congregations as far as an hour away, said Ripple. He says since the scrutiny around the parades began, supporters have reached out to his church.
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
kut.org
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming
If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
klbjfm.com
LISTEN: After Twenty Years, Quiet Company Calls It Quits
Last Tuesday, Taylor Muse, frontman for the Austin band Quiet Company, paid me a visit on the Local Licks show, and talked about his decision to move on from the band, and what the future holds for him. Quiet Company’s farewell show is this Saturday (12/3) at the Mohawk, with their old friends The Rocketboys and Ram Vela & the Easy Targets.
Lakeway’s Austin Salt Cave relocating to South Austin
Seen is Salt and Soles, a health spa in Nashville, Tennessee. Austin Salt Cave will be relocating its health spa from Lakeway to South Austin beginning in the first quarter of 2023. (Dylan Skye Aycock/Community Impact) Austin Salt Cave, a spa constructed to mimic the environment inside a salt mine,...
inforney.com
Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday
Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
